Spanish Language Open Captioned Performance For LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS At The Ahmanson

Center Theatre Group will offer a Spanish language open captioned performance of "Latin History for Morons" on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. at the Ahmanson Theatre. The show will be performed in English with Spanish translations running simultaneously on an open caption screen. Audience members wishing to view the open captions can request seating when purchasing tickets.

Tickets to the Spanish language open captioned performance of "Latin History for Morons" are priced at $35 for single tickets or as low as $120 for a four pack of tickets.

Tickets are available online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/promo using promo code LHFMSL, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). The Ahmanson Theatre is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.

"Latin History for Morons" is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.





