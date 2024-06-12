South African Horror Pilot BURNS AND SONG To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South African writer-director Tendayi Nyeke's psychological horror pilot BURNS AND SONG is making its world-wide premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. PT at the TCL Mann's Chinese Theater at Hollywood/Highland, as part of the upcoming Dances With Films festival, the largest film festival in Los Angeles.

The story follows Simu, the perfect housewife and mother who is running from a dark past and a dark vengeful spirit, an NGOZI, that threatens to destroy her if she doesn't repay the debt she owes by her daughter's thirteenth birthday.

It will be the world premiere for BURNS AND SONG and the first-ever pilot from a South African filmmaker to screen at Dances with Films.

BURNS AND SONG was produced by Dikelo Mamiala and Tendayi Nyeke and filmed in South Africa. The project features original music from producer Dikelo Mamiala. Nyeke most recently executive produced the Annie Award-winning Disney+ science fiction Anthology Kizazi Moto (2023) with Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey of Spiderverse acclaim.

The film stars rising rap star Bantu and beloved South African actress Fulu Mugovhani. Hakeem Kae-Kazim of HOTEL RWANDA and GODZILLA and Chi Mehnde of QUEEN SONO round out the cast.

Check out an exclusive clip of BURNS AND SONG below:

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



