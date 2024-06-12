South African Horror Pilot BURNS AND SONG To Have World Premiere At Dances With Films Festival

South African writer-director Tendayi Nyeke's psychological horror pilot BURNS AND SONG is making its world-wide premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. PT at the TCL Mann's Chinese Theater at Hollywood/Highland, as part of the upcoming Dances With Films festival, the largest film festival in Los Angeles.

The story follows Simu, the perfect housewife and mother who is running from a dark past and a dark vengeful spirit, an NGOZI, that threatens to destroy her if she doesn't repay the debt she owes by her daughter's thirteenth birthday.

It will be the world premiere for BURNS AND SONG and the first-ever pilot from a South African filmmaker to screen at Dances with Films.

BURNS AND SONG was produced by Dikelo Mamiala and Tendayi Nyeke and filmed in South Africa. The project features original music from producer Dikelo Mamiala. Nyeke most recently executive produced the Annie Award-winning Disney+ science fiction Anthology Kizazi Moto (2023) with Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey of Spiderverse acclaim.

The film stars rising rap star Bantu and beloved South African actress Fulu Mugovhani. Hakeem Kae-Kazim of HOTEL RWANDA and GODZILLA and Chi Mehnde of QUEEN SONO round out the cast.

Check out an exclusive clip of BURNS AND SONG below:



