Skirball Cultural Center Annnounces Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek And AK Dan Gwang Chil

The Skirball Cultural Center announces Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil, a celebratory concert to be streamed live on the Skirball's YouTube channel, on Saturday, August 29, at 8:00 pm (PDT).

In support of global artistry and performing arts when the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted international travel and large gatherings, this FREE virtual program presents Los Angeles native Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) of Seoul, South Korea, on stages in two cities, offering audiences around the world a globe-spanning evening of modern music. RSVPs open Tuesday, August 4, at 10:00 am:

https://www.skirball.org/programs/virtual-concert/skirball-stages-gavin-turek-and-adg7

To complement the viewing experience for Angelenos, the Skirball also introduces a carry-out culinary experience, Skirball Suppers, on August 29. Before settling in to watch the concert, locals are invited to pre-order and pick up a three-course meal prepared by the Skirball's culinary experts. The August 29 prix-fixe menu offers mouthwatering dishes inspired by Korean cuisine. Online ordering opens Tuesday, August 4 at 10:00 am:

https://www.skirball.org/programs/food/skirball-suppers. As part of the full Skirball Suppers offering, recipes of select dishes from the menu will be provided free online for at-home preparation.

SKIRBALL STAGES: GAVIN TUREK AND AK DAN GWANG CHIL

Known for her funky, soul-driven pop and commanding vocals, Gavin Turek takes the stage in a spectator-free Taper Courtyard on the Skirball's hillside campus in Los Angeles. Ethereal and crooning, Turek will give an intimate performance that harkens back to the very best of '80s and '90s R&B. During the set, Turek will play old favorites and new tracks off her highly anticipated debut LP. For the filming of Turek's performance, the Skirball adhered to strict guidelines set forth by the LA County Department of Public Health in order to safeguard the musicians and the crews.

Halfway around the world, in a set specially filmed for Skirball Stages in their hometown of Seoul, ADG7 breathes new life into the sacred, shamanic, and secular gut (ritual music) and minyo (folk song) traditions of the Hwanghae-do region-now a part of North Korea. Described by The New York Times as "a giddy show band with all the trappings of K-pop- choreographed singers, candy-colored costumes and bouncy, upbeat, often swinging songs that link the concision of folk tunes to the catchy repetition of pop," the band's energetic set will captivate viewers.

More than a performance, Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil takes viewers behind the scenes with the artists for a look at their musical processes, aspirations, and hopes for the future. In exclusive interviews, Turek and the ADG7 musicians reflect upon the power of music to connect across cultures, honor generations past, and inspire perseverance through challenging times.

"For the past twenty-three summers, this time of year is marked by our popular Sunset Concerts series, but these extraordinary times compelled us to reimagine the experience and recommit ourselves to building community nonetheless," remarked Jessie Kornberg, Skirball President and CEO. "The COVID-19 pandemic has not only restricted performance before a live audience, but it has had a disproportionately harsh impact on performing artists worldwide. With Skirball Stages, we are proud to honor our commitment to ADG7-who had been scheduled to kick off Sunset Concerts 2020 before coronavirus made international travel and large gatherings unsafe-and pair the band with Gavin Turek, a member of the local music scene that we have sought to keep working and creating despite the pandemic."

Following the August 29 debut, Skirball Stages: Ak Dan Gwang Chil and Gavin Turek will be available to view on demand on the Skirball's YouTube channel through November 29, 2020.

For streaming details and to RSVP, visit https://www.skirball.org/programs/virtual-concert/skirball-stages-gavin-turek-and-adg7.

SKIRBALL SUPPERS

The carry-out Skirball Suppers are a delicious complement to the premiere of Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil. Designed by the Skirball's Executive Chef, Sean Sheridan, the August 29 prix-fixe menu draws inspiration from dishes and ingredients of Korea, the home country of featured musical act ADG7. As part of the Skirball Suppers offering, recipes for select dishes in the menu will also be provided free online for at-home preparation.

"At the Skirball, we draw sustenance not only from world-class artistry and cultural encounters, but also from good food!" explained Kornberg. "Offered in tandem with the August 29 concert, Skirball Suppers are an expression of nourishment-of both our bodies and our spirits. We hope Angelenos savor the food, the music, and the company of loved ones at home."

Skirball Suppers are $42 per person (exclusive of wine). Pre-orders are required by August 26 at 4:00 pm. Curbside, no-contact pick-up takes place on August 29, 5:30-7:45 pm at the Skirball.

﻿To view the menu and pre-order, visit https://www.skirball.org/programs/food/skirball-suppers.

