Sierra Madre Playhouse Seeks College Student For Paid Internship

Thanks to a grant from Los Angeles County Arts and Culture, Sierra Madre Playhouse is able to offer a PAID internship to a current college student.

Description

Seeking an intern with a love of theater and an interest in education (or vice versa) to work directly with our Educational Programming Coordinator and Marketing Manager in planning and marketing our education programs and audience engagement events. This position will work approximately 20 hours a week from July to mid-November.

Qualifications

Strong writing and organizational skills required. Social media savvy, experience working with kids and teens a plus. Ideally, the intern will be proficient in the use of spreadsheets and/or online databases.

Background

The Sierra Madre Playhouse is an award-winning, intimate theater situated in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. We provide a programming mix of diverse American theater productions, youth education programs, audience engagement, and community outreach. Other offerings include films and music performances.

How to Apply

Submit a resume and cover letter to education@sierramadreplayhouse.org no later than June 21st, Attn: Christa Backstrom, Educational Programming Coordinator.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Website: http://sierramadreplayhouse.org

For more information about the internship program, go to https://www.lacountyarts.org/opportunities/arts-internship-program-students/about-arts-internship-program-students