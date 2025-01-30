Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Star-Studded Comedy Night To Benefit Public Displays Of Altadena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In an extraordinary evening of comedy and community, Sierra Madre Playhouse is proud to host a star-studded comedy show to benefit Public Displays of Altadena (PDA), the beloved 35-seat micro-theater that was tragically lost in the Eaton Canyon Fire, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 8 pm.

The powerhouse lineup for the one-night-only show, hosted by comedian Frank Sriracha, features comedy legend Maria Bamford (Netflix's Lady Dynamite, BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth); ground-breaking comedian Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live's first Latina cast member, Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee); and actor/writer/comedian Whitmer Thomas (HBO's Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, FXX's Stone Quackers). With their and raw, heartfelt humor, these artists, noted for their fearless, unconventional performances, embody the spirit of PDA – embracing risk, finding truth in laughter, and forging deep human connection through performance.

All ticket sales and donations collected at the event will go directly to PDA to help restore the unique space celebrated for daring comedy, thought provoking experimental theater, and bold artistic innovation.

“PDA wasn't just a venue—it was a movement,” says Matt Cook, Artistic and Executive Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse. “It was a place where performers could take risks, fail boldly, and create moments of true artistic brilliance. The loss of PDA is a loss for all of us in the theater community. We are deeply honored to stand beside them at this moment, helping to ensure that their vision for fearless, boundary-pushing performance will live on.”

PDA Co-Founders Clair Woolner and Kevin Kreiger, both stage performers and clowns, state, “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous assistance of Sierra Madre Playhouse, for generously opening its doors to host this remarkable benefit performance. We hope you'll join us for this evening of incredibly comedy.”

They continue, “When PDA was tragically destroyed in the fire, we lost an extraordinary, vibrant, inclusive space for everyone. We're asking for your support as we navigate this difficult time and pick up the pieces. With your generosity, we pledge to rebuild PDA and come back stronger and more resilient so we can serve our community, once again. Your support will help us honor what PDA stood for and allow us to continue creating a home for artistry and belonging. Thank you for helping us keep the spirit of PDA alive.”

Public Displays of Altadena, founded by Woolner and Krieger in a strip mall in Altadena in 2022, quickly became a revolutionary space for alternative performance. PDA provided a home for comedians, actors, musicians, and storytellers to experiment, connect, and push artistic limits. But on January 7, 2025, the Eaton wildfire tore through Altadena, reducing PDA to ashes. More than just a building, the fire consumed countless hours of creative labor, a thriving community of artists, and a stage where the unexpected became unforgettable. Despite the devastation, PDA's founders and its community are committed to rebuilding stronger than ever, with support from fellow artists and theater lovers across Los Angeles.

For tickets ($35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

