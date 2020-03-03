Sharon Lawrence, Katie Lowes, Okieriete Onaodowan, More Headline IAMA Fundraiser
For one night only, IAMA Theatre Company turns L.A.'s iconic Formosa Café into the greatest theater/piano bar west of the Mississippi, featuring the singing talents of Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Zoe's Infinite Playlist), Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked on Broadway), Laura Bell Bundy (Anger Management, Hart of Dixie, Hairspray and Legally Blonde on Broadway), Barrett Foa (NCIS-Los Angeles), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Shameless, The Ranch), Katie Lowes (Scandal, Waitress on Broadway), Chris Mann (Phantom of the Opera, The Voice), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton), Lana Parilla (Once Upon A Time, 24, Spin City), Adam Shapiro (The Affair, Waitress on Broadway), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos, Beauty and the Beast on Boadway), Tracie Thoms (Rent, Cold Case, the Devil Wears Prada) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee, The King and I and Waitress on Broadway). IAMA board member Jana Bezdek and Trevor Bezdek host.
"IAMA is an Ovation Award-winning. Los Angeles-based ensemble theater company of which I am proud to be a member," says Lowes, who serves as co-artistic director alongside Stefanie Black. "We're currently celebrating our 13th year, and we remain dedicated to developing and producing new plays and musicals. We're a bunch of theater geeks. So, for our first fundraiser, we thought, why not invite all our other theater geek friends and patrons of the arts to get together, stand around a piano, eat, drink and sing at the top of our lungs?"
For more information call 323-380-8843 or visit iamatheatre.com.