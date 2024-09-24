Santa Fe International Film Festival To Honor Actor Bryan Cranston With Lifetime Achievement Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Santa Fe International Film Festival announced today that renowned, award-winning actor Bryan Cranston will be honored with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, NM. In addition, the festival announced it will open with Netflix's The Piano Lesson directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington and close with Disney's Out of My Mind directed by Amber Sealey. The Festival will take place from October 16-20.

Cranston, a versatile and acclaimed actor, is best known for his iconic roles as Walter White in AMC's crime drama Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and Hal in Fox's sitcom Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006). Throughout his illustrious career, Cranston has been nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award and earned six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and two Golden Globe awards.

"Bryan Cranston's work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry,” said Liesette Bailey, Executive Director, “We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad'."

Previous recipients of the festival's awards include Oliver Stone, Catherine Hardwicke, Godfrey Reggio, Tantoo Cardinal, Shirley MacLaine, John Sayles, Jay Roach, Sterlin Harjo, and Gena Rowlands.

The Opening Night feature, The Piano Lesson, is a cinematic triumph produced by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black, and directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington. Hailed for its masterful storytelling and extraordinary performances, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler and Corey Hawkins. This powerful production has garnered widespread acclaim as a standout work of art. The Piano Lesson tells the story of a battle that is brewing in the Charles Household. At the center stands a prized heirloom piano tearing two siblings apart. On one side, a brother (John David Washington) plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister (Danielle Deadwyler) will go to any lengths to hold onto the sole vestige of the family's heritage. Their uncle (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to mediate, but even he can't hold back the ghosts of the past. Adapted from August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, The Piano Lesson explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence - revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy.

The Closing Night film, Out of My Mind, presents the critically acclaimed and deeply moving story of a young girl with cerebral palsy, masterfully directed by Amber Sealey. Melody Brooks is a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, who has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates. When a young educator notices her student's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it. The film is directed by Amber Sealey and stars Phoebe-Rae Taylor (in her screen debut), Jennifer Aniston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby and Judith Light.

"Both films exemplify the power of storytelling at its best—The Piano Lesson explores the profound themes of family legacies, while Out of My Mind presents a deeply moving narrative that champions diversity and inclusion. These films beautifully reflect the core values of our festival, and we are excited to bring these two remarkable works to our audience," said Bailey.

Both Opening and Closing Night will play at Violet Crown in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The festival will take place from October 16-20 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full program will be announced at a later date. For more information and ticket sales, please visit the website HERE.

