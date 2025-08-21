Sam Anderson to Serve as Consulting Artistic Director of Road Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Anderson will be taking a step back from his role as Co-Artistic Director at The Road Theatre Company. Mr. Anderson joined Ms. Gilbert in his current role in 2009. He has had a very busy schedule of late, starring on his second season on the hit TV show “Matlock.” After 16 years with the award-winning, critically acclaimed theatre company, he will begin his new role as Consulting Artistic Director.

Founder/Artistic Director Taylor Gilbert comments, “The Road Theatre Company would not be the Los Angeles theatre institution that it is without the extraordinary talent and guidance of my longtime partner, Sam Anderson. Given his extremely busy work schedule, I am thrilled that he will still have the time to share his inspiration and knowledge as he transitions into this new role.”

The Road Theatre Company’s 2025/2026 season of world premiere plays will open with OTHERKIN, written by N.T. Vandecar and directed by Christina Carlisi. In 2026 the Road will present the world premieres of LIFELINE, written by Robert Axelrod and directed by Ken Sawyer. Closing the season will be HELL MOUTH by Tom Jacobson and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky. All performances will take place at the Road Theatre in the NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

