SPICE WORLD: The Staged Parody Concert Reading! Set For

SPICE WORLD: The Staged Parody Concert Reading, a one-of-a-kind theatrical event is set to take over The Three Clubs on Sunday, March 30th, and Monday, March 31st.

Featuring an all-star cast of powerhouse performers: Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Wicked), Carly Jibson (The Guest Book, Crybaby), Bianca Gisselle (Unlocked, Hulu's Palm Springs), Amber Wright (Ain't Misbehavin', One For My Baby), Katie Powers (UMPO League of Their Own, 1925 Paris), Matthew Scott Montgomery (Howdy Neighbor, Unidentified), KC Lindley (Cluelesque, Brolesque), Andy Kenareki (Seal Team, Sex and the Future), Madeleine Heil (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble's Hamlet), Lauren Avon (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cherry Poppins), Lee Lim (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cages), Sarah Wines (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble)

Expect a night filled with hilarity, powerhouse vocals, and all your favorite Spice Girls hits performed with a fresh, comedic twist. Sing along, dance in your seat, and relive the magic of Spice World in a way you've never seen before. With an interactive format that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish, this is your chance to be part of a truly unique and nostalgic celebration of one of the most iconic girl groups of all time.

So, grab your friends, dust off your best '90s outfit, and get ready to zig-a-zig-ah like never before! Tickets are selling fast-don't miss your chance to spice up your life with this unforgettable event!

SPICE WORLD The Staged Parody Concert Reading will run Sunday March 30th and Monday March 31st at The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine Street Los Angeles CA, 90038.

The show will be performed at 7:00 PM, with Doors and Pre Show at 6:00 PM. *seating is first come first served 21+. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $25 at https://SpiceWorld.eventbrite.com.

