SPACE ROCK OPERA Begins At the Cat's Crawl In June

Traveling Showcase Productions will present SPACE ROCK OPERA, a genre-smashing musical-meets-rock-show-meets-country-music revue in a beautifully restored Hollywood theater with a full bar.

Monday June 9th 7:30pm; Friday June 13th 9pm; Thursday June 19th 10pm; Wednesday June 25th 6:30pm, and Friday June 27th 10pm at the Cat's Crawl, 660 Heliotrope Dr.

Space Rock Opera follows Mrs. Hughes, a semi-historical figure who is the only person known to have been hit by a falling meteor and survived, and Space Rock, the meteor that struck her, whose continued presence may or may not be the result of Mrs. Hughes' head injury. Or the mysteries of space. Or magic. Maybe.

When she was struck by the space rock, Mrs. Hughes achieved the true American dream - becoming famous for doing nothing. She went from napping in her living room to a feature in LIFE magazine! From sea to shining sea! The sky falling on that fateful day allowed Mrs. Hughes to became beloved by all, admired and valued in a way few humble country wives would ever be.

But when her landlord sues her for possession of the rock (it did fall through HIS roof) and some other dude finds a different piece of the meteor in a field (which is what is displayed in the Smithsonian to this day), Mrs. Hughes fades into total obscurity. Her five minutes? UP.

In this telling, she is NOT going out without a fight. To recapture fame and love, she's embarking on a country music career and you are gonna hear about it. In Space Rock Opera, Mrs. Hughes tells her tale through country music (with a killer backing band), and though she is sometimes possessed by the meteoric spirit of the Space Rock to sing songs more psychedelic and jagged than her conscious mind knows how to process, she's still a wholesome American woman just trying to figure out why she keeps creating when nobody cares and the world is falling apart.

Perhaps, it's the creation itself that keeps her - and the rest of us - going at all? In Space Rock Opera, we will find out together: the band, the audience, Mrs. Hughes, played by composer and playwright Liz Eldridge, and the Space Rock, played by a mischievous puppet. By the end, we may not have all answers, but we will be sweaty, transported, and singing along.

The band is stacked with LA indie heavyweights, including members of Bad Dudes, Upsilon Acrux, Jail Weddings, Red Pony Clock, DA Stern, Neoglobs, Friends in the Mountains, and many more.

Eldridge's last musical, Lydia Trueblood: the Black Widow of the Atlantic Coast, earned accolades and awards at Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringes.

Performances

Monday June 9th 7:30pm

Friday June 13th 9pm

Thursday June 19th 10pm

Wednesday June 25th 6:30pm

Friday June 27th 10pm

The Cat's Crawl

660 N Heliotrope Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Tickets

General Admission: $20

Tickets available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12318?tab=tickets

Full bar available

Creative Team

Words & Music | Liz Eldridge

The Band | Phil Cobb, Scott Cornish, Marty Sataman, Gabe Saucedo

Direction & Dramaturgy | Mary Jo Agresta DuPrey

Space Rock Creation | Zachary Bones

Direction & Movement | Christine Breihan

Performers

Liz Eldridge is Mrs. Hughes

Phil Cobb, Scott Cornish, Marty Sataman, Gabe Saucedo are the band

Space Rock is the Space Rock

Liz Eldridge (Composer, Librettist, Crazy Lady) is an actor, writer & musician from LA. Theatre: Titania, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Theatricum Botanicum), Louise, Holiday Inn (Musical Theatre West), Chorus 1, The Unraveling, Mom, The Dry Years (Ghost Road), Dinah, Katy Cruel (Overtone Industries), Other Woman, This Grief Will Be Of Use (Theatre Rocius), Coach, LesbianLoveOctagon (Sorority), Lydia, Lydia Trueblood (Edinburgh Fringe), TV/FILM: "Queenpins," "Rutherford Falls," "The Affair," "I'm Dying Up Here," "Devs," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Middle," "Shameless," "Silicon Valley," UPCOMING: "In Order To Be Here," premiering at the Big Apple Film Festival and LA Shorts, "Spit Me Out" www.lizeldridge.com

