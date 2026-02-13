SIX: Teen Edition to be Presented at Children's Musical Theaterworks

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children's Musical Theaterworks will presents SIX: Teen Edition, the electrifying pop concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, running February 13–22, 2025 at the CMT Black Box Theater, located inside Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the stage to remix five hundred years of heartbreak into a high-energy celebration of girl power, resilience, and reclaiming their stories. Featuring a powerhouse cast of local teen performers, SIX: Teen Edition transforms history into a bold, modern concert experience packed with dynamic choreography, unforgettable music, and fierce attitude.

Directed by Randy Kohlruss, this production highlights CMT's commitment to providing young performers with professional-level theatrical experiences while bringing exciting, contemporary works to the Central Valley. This show is empowering, fast-paced, and entirely driven by 12 talented young women. Audiences are going to be blown away by the vocals, the confidence, and the storytelling. It's history like you've never seen it before!