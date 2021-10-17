SISTAS SPEAK: AN EVENING OF CREATIVE EXPRESSION to be Presented as Part of Whitefire Theater's Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival

Award-winning actor and playwright Juliette Jeffers, who is the Curator of Black Voices, will host this evening of creative expression which features spoken word, storytelling, rap and song.

It will be a part of the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7 PM PST. a??

The estimated running time of the show is 50 minutes.

This evening of creative expression showcases the talents of Singer-Songwriter, Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield, Rapper, FreXinet, Spoken Word Artist, Tamika Lamison, Actor-Storyteller, PaSean Wilson and host, Juliette Jeffers will even share some of her own poetry.



Juliette Jeffers is a Caribbean-American writer and performer. Her previous plays include Chocolate Match; Pan Gyul; Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down a??(Bronx Council on the Arts Award); and a??Tio Pablo (a??Hollywood Short and Sweet Festival Awards). She has appeared in nineteen films, thirty-four guest-starring TV roles (a??Criminal Minds, All Rise, Chicago Med, Snowfall, Grey's Anatomy, a??more) and over sixty national commercials. Additionally, she is a theatre director and producer. She is also Curator of the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre.

Jacquelyn Brown-Benefield is a singer-songwriter creating music that inspires us to love. As the former lead vocalist of the contemporary Jazz and R&B cover band Jazzy Blu, Jacquelyn has performed at various venues in the DC area. She was the opening act for Mary J. Blige, Brian McKnight, Boyz II Men, The Whispers, The O'Jays, and The Stylistics. She was a featured guest artist at speaking events with Iyanla Vanzant. She has sung in ensembles with Sweet Honey in the Rock, NBC's The Voice, and HBO's Ballers. Currently she sings at the Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles.

FreXinet is a lyricist, actor, and all-around entertainer. She has been working professionally since the age of fourteen. Some of her credits include "Portraits of Love" written and directed by Parenthysis E. Gardner, and Godspell: Call to Healing 2021, directed by Charles Douglass. In 2012, FreXinet received her B.A. in Theatre Arts and Dance from California State University, Los Angeles. Currently, she is working on her musical debut and looking for projects to challenge and maximize the talent she has to offer.

Tamika Lamison is an award winning writer, director, actor and producer. She recently produced "Ferguson Rises", which won the Audience Award at this year's Tribeca Film Festival." Her first script, "The Jar By The Door," was a Sundance Finalist and won several awards including IFP's Gordon Parks Indie Film Award. Tamika has been writing/performing poetry for over 30 years. "Last Life", a film she produced and stars in, recently premiered on TUBI TV and will be available on Amazon Prime. Tamika is passionate about making a difference and created Make A Film Foundation, a non-profit that grants 'film wishes' to children who have serious or life threatening medical conditions by teaming them with noted actors, writers, and directors who help them create short film legacies.

PaSean Wilson has appeared on Broadway in "Once On This Island" and on the NBC Soap Opera, "Another World". On film, she appeared in "Striptease" opposite Demi Moore and her most recent credits include episodes of Gotham and Shameless. In addition to a thriving acting career, PaSean also works as a voice over artist, is in the post production phase of a Documentary about unnecessary hysterectomies entitled The F Word and has a thriving vegan ice cream and baking business, Mama Aunties Vegan Goodies.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show on October 24th are $25.00 and can be obtained here.





