SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Is Back For It's 2024 Season At The Victory Theatre Center In Burbank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA. The Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 festival will be underway for a 6 week run, beginning May 10th until June 15th, with the Awards Ceremony on June 16th.

Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 is being led by a new Festival Director this season, Ashley Karp. Ashley Karp was a past winner of the Short+Sweet Hollywood festival back in 2022 with her directed play Day of Days, starring Genise Sherrill and Gillian Perry. Ashley's actresses Genise Sherrill and Charlotte Munson, whom was in another one-woman play she directed titled "A World Apart", also won 2 of 5 Top Actor's Circle awards for the 2022 season. Ashley is accompanied by Soda Persi, a writer, director and actress, as Assistant Festival Director, whom has also participated in Short+Sweet Hollywood for multiple seasons. Andrew Cervantes, a playwright and director, will be leading the program directing for the Latin X section this season. Andrew has also participated in multiple seasons of Short+Sweet Hollywood. Published playwright Cinnamon Rivera will be leading the LGBTQ+ section for this season.

This season has garnered a lot of attention, including direct sponsorship from Final Draft and Coverfly, supplying all winners with a free copy of Final Draft. Short+Sweet Hollywood 2024 is also partnered with Theatre Unleashed and Stagey. More announcements on Sponsorships to come.

For more information about upcoming events/ticketing, check out their website! https://shortandsweet.org/festivals/shortsweet-hollywood-theatre-2024