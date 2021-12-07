SANTASIA – A Holiday Comedy Plays To Sold Out Houses Opening Weekend

SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy played to sold out houses opening weekend. The Off-Broadway Hit and Critics' Pick laugh out loud annual holiday romp, is the perfect blend of Yuletide snark and sentiment, and has been compared to "Saturday Night Live" and Vaudeville. The critically acclaimed and popular side-splitting musical sketch comedy show featuring Broadway musical parodies and classic Rankin and Bass inspired Claymation movies has run for 22 years in Los Angeles.

The cast features the talents of Brandon Loeser, Shaun Loeser, Lon Gowan, Chey Kennedy, Rusty Locke, Darren Mangler and Rich Warren.

The production team includes Brandon Loeser (Producer, Technical Director, Co-Writer), Shaun Loeser (Producer, Director, Co-Writer), Stacey Quinealty (Musical Director / Composer), Tania L Pearson-Loeser (Producer, Co-Writer, Assistant Director and Choreographer), Banzai Vitale (House Manager), and Wynn Zucchero (Associate Producer, Lighting Designer, Stage Manager).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

What: SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy

When: Various dates & times Now through December 25, 2021

Where: Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks CA 91423

Ages: 13 and up (language)

Ticket price: $30 Advance purchase recommended

Buy Tickets & Information: www.santasia.com

*Toy Drive: SANTASIA and the Whitefire Theatre are sponsoring a Toy Drive to benefit Aviva Children's & Family Services. Please bring new unwrapped toys to add to the collection box in the lobby before the show.

Covid Protocol - The Whitefire box office will be asking for proof of Covid vaccination or a negative Covid test (within 48 hours).

**A negative Rapid test on the day of the show would also suffice**

Masks at all times.

No entry allowed without the above!

Requirements subject to change.

For more information:

Santasia.com