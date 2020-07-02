Rubicon Theatre Company to Launch RUBICON GOES RETRO Drive-In Concerts This Monday

After record-breaking opening week sales, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced details related to the first event of Rubicon Goes Retro, the company's Safe-Distance Drive-In Theatre Concert Series featuring live 75-minute concerts at the Ventura County Fairgrounds that patrons can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their cars. The concerts feature multimedia, lights, and sound through an FM transmitter.

The series kicks off with the world premiere of Drive-In Hits, which plays for three nights only, Monday, July 6, Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to pack a picnic or pick up a meal from a downtown eatery and come early (the lot opens at 6:30 p.m.).

Drive-In Hits stars Tony Award-Winner Christian Hoff and the longest-running Frankie Valli Travis Cloer. These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences with their retro-sound on Broadway, on PBS, in Vegas and across the nation, and have created a new event for this series celebrating the era of drive-ins and muscle cars with more than 15 songs, a cavalcade of hits from musical icons like Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Brian Wilson, Little Richard, Lennon & McCartney and yes, plenty of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, when their friends from "Jersey" drop by to share the signature harmonies and smooth moves that catapulted them to stardom with songs like "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Walk Like a Man."

RUBICON GOES RETRO! Safe-Distance Drive-In Series Kicks Off with the Signature Harmonies and Smooth Moves of Boys from "Jersey" and "Million Dollar Quartet"

Monday, July 6 at 8:00pm (or any performance thereafter) VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura Cars will be admitted beginning at 6:30pm. You must have an advance reservation to attend.