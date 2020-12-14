Rubicon Theatre Company Presents HERSHEY FELDER, TCHAIKOVSKY

The dramatic story of the life of composer and conductor Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky comes to vivid life through the artistry of impresario Hershey Felder in Hershey Felder, TCHAIKOVSKY. A timebending tale of passion and repression, Felder's latest livestream achievement explores the mysteries surrounding some of the greatest music ever written.

From Tchaikovsky's beautiful lilting melodies for the ballets Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake to the eternally popular and celebratory 1812 Overture and Marche Slav; to his sensual and opulent orchestrations; to his lush piano concertos, to the question of his mysterious Symphony no. 6, Pathétique, this powerful musical tribute travels ponders the inevitable enigma of genius. In celebration of the holidays, the production has an extended focus on Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

The production premieres Sunday, December 20, at 5 p.m. Pacific, and is available to purchase on-demand through the following week. Tickets are $55 per household, with partial proceeds benefitting Rubicon Theatre's artistic and educational programs. To order, go to https://www.rubicontheatre.org/hershey-felder-series or call (805) 667-2900.

Hershey Felder, TCHAIKOVSKY is based on Felder's stage play Our Great Tchaikovsky, which broke box office records throughout the nation and played to critical acclaim in the U.S. and London. Of the original production, What's On Stage, London called Felder's performance "genius in action..Hershey Felder as much as Tchaikovsky himself." The Los Angeles Times described Felder's "impeccable Russian accent and pronunciation" and praised the impresario's work as a "showman...Felder's feat of memory - he performs on piano while speaking and he also sings - is assured."

Production Credits The Live from Florence production of Tchaikovsky is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay. Production Design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound Design Production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research is by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and Hair are by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction is directed by Pierre Gerbe. More about Hershey Felder Named to Time Magazine's 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 6,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, "Hershey Felder is in a category all his own."

His shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn.

Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001, and in 2020 created a new brand LIVE FROM FLORENCE, that operates a "theatre at home broadcast company," based in Florence, Italy. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim Campbell, the first female Prime Minister of Canada. More about Rubicon Theatre Company Rubicon Theatre Company is a non-profit regional theatre based in Ventura, California. True to the name and the vision of founders Karyl Lynn Burns and James O'Neil, the company is committed to providing a nurturing environment for artists where exploration and experimentation are encouraged and supported. Now in its 23rd season, Rubicon has earned a reputation for innovative, reinvigorated productions of classics; and for the development of new works.

The company has presented more than 145 diverse mainstage productions to more than 480,000 audience members. Described by critics as "the rising star of the Southern California cultural scene" and the "best theatre between Los Angeles and San Francisco," the company has won a New York Drama Desk Award (four nominations), the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for "Sustained Excellence," Ovation Awards, an NAACP Award, and multiple Indy, Garland and Robby Awards. Luminaries such as Alison Brie, Susan Clark, Dana Delaney, Bonnie Franklin, Joel Grey, Gregory Harrison, Bill Irwin, Harold Gould, Larry Hagman, Stacy Keach, Michael Learned, Ted Neeley, Paul Provenza, Lauren Patten, Linda Purl, Joe Spano, Bruce Weitz, Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. and Stephanie Zimbalist have graced the Rubicon stage. Jack Lemmon and John Ritter made their final stage appearances with Rubicon. Rubicon is governed by a Board of Directors led by Doug Halter, and supported by a regional Board of Advisors and a volunteer auxiliary.