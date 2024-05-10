Tallulah Bankhead Returns In LOOPED at Beckett Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold out run in the midwest, Julie Phillips and Jacob Seidman bring Matthew Lombardo's hilarious and heartfelt play Looped back to its original home in Los Angeles.

Directed by David Beatty and featuring Ross John Gosla, Looped takes place in the summer of 1965, when an inebriated Tallulah Bankhead (Phillips), well-known for her husky voice, outrageous personality, and devastating wit, returns to the studio to redub - or loop - one line of dialogue for her last movie. Bankhead's outsized personality dominates the young, frustrated film editor (Seidman) who is tasked with wrangling the tempestuous stage and screen icon.

Looped premiered at The Pasadena Playhouse in 2008, which was followed by a Broadway production in 2010.

Tickets

Performances will run Friday - Sunday, June 21st- July 7th, at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex, Beckett Theatre. 5112 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA. 91601. For tickets visit https://loopedLA.eventbrite.com.

