Ric Wake, Zack Dekkaki and Bob Murray Launch Loki Artist Group

Music industry entrepreneurs Bob Murray, Zack Dekkaki, and Ric Wake today announced the formation of Loki Artist Group, a progressive global entertainment company of which they are all Co-Founders, created to invest in the future of music. At a moment in time when the entertainment industry is being redefined, The New Group's main focus is to assist music companies with financial, business, and creative support to build and implement new fundamentals for future success.

Loki Artist Group launches with two recording studios (one in Los Angeles, CA and one in Toronto, Canada) and management company, Elev8 Global Entertainment, as well as a record label and publishing division. Loki Artist Group will look for new artists, songwriters, and producers to sign for management, as well as new music ventures to partner with the assets they provide. The company will offer A&R, artist development, digital promotion, social media management and marketing, as well as licensing and sync services, enabling clients to connect with global brands, film, television, and advertising outlets through their music.

Elev8 Global Entertainment, which recently joined forces with Loki Artist Group, has been providing full-service talent management under the leadership of Bob Murray for a wide array of musicians and artists since 2007. Having represented global touring acts like award-winning composer Yanni, international Disney star Jorge Blanco, and pop/electronic producer Bruno Martini, Elev8 specializes in negotiating contracts for major recording deals as well as film and television placements, procuring lucrative sync licensing deals, operating and promoting global arena tours, and producing internationally broadcast concert TV specials. Their current roster includes Jorge Blanco, Jonathan Antoine, Shaun Jacobs, Anna Chase, and J Broadway.

In making the announcement, Co-Founder Bob Murray said: "Loki Artist Group is a global music family of like-minded individuals and organizations working together to prepare for the new world of our business with a model focused on the development of music copyrights and their creators. With the challenges presented in the last ten months, the music industry has needed to adapt to redefine its goals and continue its creative growth. We look forward to being part of that new development wave."

Adds Co-Founder Zack Dekkaki: "At Loki Artist Group, we are currently looking for strategic investment opportunities with music companies that are managed by leading executives whose unique artist rosters show the ability to adapt during this time and prepare for the anticipated return to the stage. With the shifts we have been seeing across music and the larger entertainment industry as a whole, Loki Artist Group will not only provide funding, but also management, music publishing, creative, and other resources in partnership to support these businesses as they adjust to the rapidly changing music market."

"We had not planned to start Loki Artist Group during a pandemic. It was the hand of cards we were dealt. But at the end of the day, people love music. It's the human condition. I believe different opportunities will show themselves as we grow. It's important to not be so rigid and to be able to move with the times - musically and spiritually. Great music and great artists will always matter despite what is going on in the world," Ric Wake, Co-Founder.

Moving into 2021, The New Group anticipates a year of opportunity, focusing its efforts on not only supporting its current clients and partners, but further expanding its outreach.

"Right now-our main focus is to keep the momentum going, seeking out new artists and companies who share our vision of empowering the music industry," added Murray. "While we are extremely empathetic to harsh conditions shared by the collective during this sensitive time in history, it's great to see that some good can emerge from a troubling scenario. Loki Artist Group is much more than just a company, and we're thrilled to see where this journey takes us."

About Loki Artist Group's Founders:

Bob Murray, CEO of Loki Artist Group, has been active in the entertainment business as a personal manager, company consultant, and television concert producer involved in many music, film, and television projects that have sustained global success. First introduced to the music industry with legendary manager Johnny Wright (*NYSNC, Britney Spears), Bob set out on his own path over the past two decades, most notably managing acclaimed music producer Ric Wake and award-winning composer Yanni. During his tenure with Yanni, Murray produced numerous television specials, oversaw and negotiated the release of six international albums, global concert tours, and sponsorship opportunities that reached a worldwide audience of tens of millions in more than 50 countries. Murray has worked with musicians across a wide array of genres including instrumental, classical, pop, Latin, and alternative rock and has represented several Disney artists, working closely with the company to launch ideas that have culminated into some of the largest global television, music, film, and streaming projects over the past decade.

Ric Wake, Chief Creative Officer of Loki Artist Group, is a legendary Oscar and Grammy award-winning music and film producer. As a visionary entrepreneur with a worldwide network spanning decades, he co-founded Hollywood.tv and founded Reality Branding 360. Ric is lauded for transforming unknown artists, intellectual properties, and companies into household brand names with instant selling power. Ric's albums have sold more than 400 million copies for artists like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Yanni, Diana Ross, Taylor Dayne, Marc Anthony, and many more including Ric's newest collaboration with country singer/songwriter, Caroline Jones. A credited success in the music industry, Ric won his first Grammy in 1997 for Album of the Year for Celine Dion's multi-platinum Falling Into You, winning his second less than a decade later in 2004 for Best Compilation Soundtrack for the film Chicago, which also earned Ric an Oscar. Additionally, Ric's musical productions have been featured in more than 100 critically acclaimed box office films including Pretty Woman, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Maid in Manhattan, and Runaway Bride, as well as in television events and programs like Will & Grace, American Idol, and Beverly Hills 90210 among others.

Zack Dekkaki, President of Loki Artist Group, was born in Morocco and raised in the Netherlands, where he began his career in the music industry as an independent song plugger. In 2009, Zack joined Talpa as the International A&R Manager for their music division, where he sourced music and talent for the hit TV show The Voice - International. After playing a key role in the launch of the show in the Netherlands, Zack became part of the team responsible for its international roll-out, helping further maximize Talpa's music assets. In 2013, Zack joined multi-Grammy Award-winning producer RedOne's record label, 2101 Records, as the Vice President for Europe. He went on to lead the company's Los Angeles office as Vice President of A&R in 2015 and later joined RedOne as his manager in 2017. During his career, Zack has been responsible for various projects that have resulted in gold and platinum sales. His recent achievements include the sale of RedOne's music catalog (Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, One Direction, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj), as well as placement for the global hit "Kings and Queens" by Ava Max.