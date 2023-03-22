Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio Theater

Review: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio Theater

Playing at The Broadwater in repertory with Foolish Production's MEASURE FOR MEASURE til APRIL 3

Mar. 22, 2023  

It's a mixed bag.

Notwithstanding that they fell into many textbook Shakespeare traps, and that there was zero chemistry between any single one of the characters, the Foolish Production Company cast actually knew what they were doing. And mostly their 1-hour rendition of TWELFTH NIGHT (playing in rep with MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Broadwater) is very well done.

TWELFTH NIGHT is considered to be Shakespeare's most, perfect comedy. It is also said to be surprisingly difficult to pull off. It requires a blend of dream and reality, a balance between laughter and pain, and a strong, all-around ensemble. Named for the twelfth night after Christmas, TWELFTH NIGHT plays with love and power.

The Countess Olivia, a woman with her own household, attracts Duke (or Count) Orsino along with two other would-be suitors: her pretentious steward, Malvolio, and Sir Andrew Aguecheek.

Onto this scene arrive the twins Viola and Sebastian who have been recently caught in a shipwreck. Each thinks the other has drowned. So, Viola disguises herself as a male page and enters Orsino's service. Orsino sends her as his envoy to Olivia-only to have Olivia fall in love with the messenger. The play complicates, then wonderfully untangles, these and all the relationships in the comedy.

There were more than a few things I could pick apart - a lack of urgency by some of the actors, dialogs I couldn't decipher - ever, comedic choices that weren't fully committed, and a character so completely at odds with his own persona that he didn't need to be there at all. At least for this iteration. This production's vision leans a bit into sexual ambiguity and gender complexity, issues that are more or less already written into the piece by the author. But oddly, the instances of this whether visual or actionable are fairly insignificant here and don't further that conversation.

As a merry comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited longing, the Foolish Production Company excels in, accessible, over-the-top, hilarity. From the sets to the full use of the cramped black box theater including audience seating, it was all technicolor. Perfectly assembled in its chaotic design from music to pool inflatables, it frankly reminisces of old-school, Lady Bunny Wigstock, drag queen camp. And it's pretty wonderful. In addition, the cast's understanding and use of Shakespeare's language is incredibly good which makes this condensed classic very easy to follow.

As a narrative about the transformative power of love, however, Foolish Production's TWELFTH NIGHT does nothing to fulfill the more real or romantic elements of Shakespeare's original text. It completely lacks emotional resonance and really needs better direction all around. But, for 1-hour of theater, it is a fun day at the beach with the bard.

Written by William Shakespeare

Adapted(Rescripted) and Directed by Mikey Mulhearn

Stage Manager is Jesse Fiene

Costume Designer is Kat Landreth

Cast: Libby Wahlmeier, Nick Molari, Lindsay Mayberry, Sarah Hinchcliff, Katherine Landreth, Zoo Holmström, Hector Miguel, Brandon Doyle

Photo Credit: Foolish Production Co.

Opens Sunday March 19th Through April 3rd, 2023

The Studio at The Broadwater

1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Sunday at 7:30 pm (with Measure for Measure at 9:00 pm)

Mondays at 8:00 pm

Run time: 1 hour with no intermission

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232356®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foolishproductionco.org%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




ACCOMPLICE to Open at The Sherry Theater in April Photo
ACCOMPLICE to Open at The Sherry Theater in April
ACCOMPLICE will open at The Sherry Theater in April!
Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre Photo
Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre
Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath’s THE THIN PLACE is an eerie meditation on grief, regret and the need for closure, though it is undermined by the lack of a satisfying conclusion despite phenomenal performances.
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Th Photo
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates Photo
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates
The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.

From This Author - Tracey Paleo

Tracey Paleo is a voting member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.  

... (read more about this author)

Review: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio TheaterReview: TWELFTH NIGHT At The Broadwater Studio Theater
March 22, 2023

Notwithstanding that this production falls into many classic Shakespeare traps, Foolish Production Company's 1-hour, high-camp, rendition of TWELFTH NIGHT is very well done.
Review: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The MatrixReview: COME GET MAGGIE at Rogue Machine Theatre At The Matrix
March 6, 2023

Love may be real and not science fiction.  But Rogue Machine’s attempt at a first musical is so bubble gum, pop-retro, Flash Gordon-y, it’s almost guaranteed to be a runaway hit.
Review: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas TheatreReview: KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD at Kirk Douglas Theatre
February 20, 2023

'Like any of the heroines I could possibly reference, Kristina Wong embodies all of them in her own fierce amalgamation.  The result is considerably hysterical in the most unpredictable ways.'
Review: Disney's THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood PantagesReview: Disney's THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood Pantages
February 7, 2023

From the moment Rafiki (Gugwana Dlamini) Shaman of the Pride Lands, heralded her recognizably famous opening note, the audience was uproarious.  Even as long as it’s been around, THE LION KING is still a wonder to behold. 
Review: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper ForumReview: CLYDE'S at Mark Taper Forum
November 26, 2022

Quite possibly, a perfect production.  Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated CLYDE’S at the Mark Taper Forum is heartfelt, funny, and seriously delicious.
share