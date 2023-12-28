Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages

MJ the Musical currently at the Hollywood Pantages may be the most intimate Michael Jackson biopic yet. And it is no surprise. The book is written by American playwright and two time Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, Lynn Nottage, (Ruined: 2009; Sweat: 2017), whose work particularly focuses on working-class people who are Black.

Of course, Jackson’s story is not merely iconic. It has been indelibly seared into the memories of a generation of fans equally through his music, family, allegations and tragedies. But Nottage’s story doesn’t especially focus on any single one of those. What’s laid out her is much more special.

The year is 1992. Jackson is in the final weeks of rehearsal for his “Dangerous” tour in a studio in Los Angeles. It’s tense and tough. Every physical and choreographical detail is being meticulously addressed by the pop icon who keeps shifting the vision of the production towards the ever-more spectacular. Jackson insists that the fans deserve not only something they’ve never seen before, but a fantastical concept that is close to the musical divine. It’s got to be edgy and fresh.

The conflict however, is that the cost is about to put him into ruins. His manager is against the new designs. And his legal sponsor (Pepsi Cola) and production team aren’t confidant that his ideas will sell. Plus they’re physically dangerous. Everything Jackson wants to do is a liability. And he’s leveraging everything he’s got in one of the greatest artistic and business risks in music history to do it. But he’s certain that he’s right. Because he knows deep in his heart, mind and gut that art has to be honored.

In retrospect, as it turned out, Michael Jackson was 1000% right. At the “Dangerous” tour’s end, it grossed over $100 million and was attended by 3,500,000 people. Jackson then leveraged the Bucharest, Romania concert part of the tour by filming it for broadcast on the HBO network and sold the film rights for $20 million. Not only was it the highest amount for a concert performer to appear on television, the special “Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour,” earned Jackson the second of two CableACE Awards of his career. (This one was for Outstanding Musical special.)

There are other conflicts though. A reporter is on the set with a camera man. They come to follow Jackson through the rehearsal to get a closer look at the process. Secretly the reporter wants to break an exclusive and is looking for any nugget of drama that can be sold for an exclusive.

Jackson is shy and uncomfortable with the press in his rehearsals. He’s already being hounded by the press who are creating one negative story after another about him. He reluctantly allows it though, always knowing that it won’t turn out well. He is proved right the day before the tour commences.

But again, this is not the most important part of the story. What is stunning is Jackson’s process. For the first time, we are really sitting in the room with him. Listening to his personal stories told by him about himself and how he felt about about his music. What is exception are what are inferred as the inspirations for some of the pivotal pieces he wrote including, “Thriller” and “I’ll Be There”. The songs aren’t just random. It’s not what you think. And the suppositions lend powerful insights into the young boy who eventually broke from his family, teamed up with Quincy Jones, created a new sound and eventually became the King of Pop.

Although the weakest and most predictable part of this tale is the reporter conflict, Nottage’s story is otherwise completely empathetic and allows the heart and soul of Michael Jackson, the creative artist, to rise above the humiliation and misfortune that his legend suffered well past his death. It’s purely Michael, with love. And the entire cast, especially lead Roman Banks (opening night) as Jackson render a spectacular feat of narrative musical theater like nothing that we’ve seen in 2023. MJ the Musical is celebratory and deeply triumphant.

Set lighting and design is purely magical in this outstanding production. Choreography feels like sitting in the rehearsal room.

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and Broadway in Hollywood are thrilled to announce that the smash-hit musical, MJ will

Ticket prices start at $39. Additional ticket information at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited six-week engagement this holiday season from December 20,

play the

2023 - January 28, 2024.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Los Angeles as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the title role of ‘MJ’. Joining him in the First National Tour cast will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/ Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle DuPree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy),Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Alternate/ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave),

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two- time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Shawn Pennington, Stage Manager Geoff Maus and Assistant Stage Managers Maya Bhatnagar and Xavier Khan. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Associate Company Manager Tameka Sadler.