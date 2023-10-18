Review: THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Theatre

Six friends. Two parents, One night. What could go wrong? Let’s start with…oh…everything.

The champagne is on ice, the hors d'oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. Suddenly a glass of wine is spilled and the night spirals into an epic, finger-pointing, contretemps.

“How to Ruin a Relationship in One Easy Step,” is a definitive alternate title for, THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY, a smart, little 80-minute, light drama written by Samuel Balm, directed by Darko Tresnjak, currently at the Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater. And I say “light” because it’s not a heavy-hitter. Although there is plenty of excess to chew on.

In every way, this production is perfect starting with the awesome set construction. The scenic design by Alexander Dodge is a magnificent stand-alone element: a revolving Park Avenue townhouse apartment enhanced with exquisite lighting design by Matthew Richards and impeccable, highly stylized, interior decoration (I’d like to live there.) No expense has been spared, it seems, to create the visual tone of the home, the couple’s relationship, and the drama about to unfold. And does it ever.

In typical high-end New York city life, this comfortably unsegregated group of friends on various rungs of society, come together for a BFF-only dinner hosted and prepared by Katherine (Bella Heathcote) and Josh (Jonah Platt), the newly engaged couple, who don’t seem to think twice about even inviting Johnny, Josh’s unpretentious, childhood buddy, or Alan, their anti-wealth, left-winger, friend who might be the most opposite of the affianced. Josh is currently on the upswing of a prestigious and highly lucrative money-related career. He has made millions.

The party is all de rigueur and love among equals as Katherine’s affluent parents and approbative friends appropriately dote and play their chirpy roles within the understated opulence of a carefully planned and executed celebratory play. That is, until, Katherine passes around her ring for close inspection by the company and the night subsequently goes haywire.

Throughout the evening, we witness extraordinary wealth, built and accumulated by Josh, who himself, has come from very disadvantaged beginnings; but more than that, Josh’s acute sensitivity to having and insecurity about losing - money. Especially when the night goes awry. Whereas, Katherine, who has enjoyed a far more privileged life, is very naïve and quite insensitive to the struggle of making money. She is inflexible in some ways in her beliefs which puts her attitude silently at odds with Josh’s, and it eventually surfaces that night, especially when several bombshells of truth are revealed.

What comes to pass in the later hours isn’t merely shocking. The reaction to the evening’s upset exposes the true nature of everyone in the room and worse, Josh’s potential for bitter revenge when faced with a circumstance out of his control.

Time moves very quickly in this play. There are a few jumps that remove any sort of depth of feeling for any one of these characters. And one can’t help but silently notice all the intellectual and circumstantial contradictions and contrasts of the characters. The actions, reactions, and revelations exposed the true nature of each person and each relationship – what they are really built on – especially Josh and Katherine’s.

As simple as it seems, this could not be a trickier play to direct. But Tresnjak stays the high ground and delivers a face-value production of the script. It is by no means gripping. But it is nevertheless stunning in its sincerity. The straightforward theme and pithy text are a much taller drink for the actors here who must provide all the unspoken, thoughts, feelings, and objectives to the background of what is ostensibly bland dialog. They do it well.

Overall, THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY is a quick ride at one hour and 20 minutes. The only disappointments of the evening will be for the characters.

RECOMMENDED



"THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY"

THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY

Written by Samuel Baum

Directed by Darko Tresnjak

Previews: October 4, 2023 – October 11, 2023

Opening Night: October 12, 2023

Closing Night: November 5, 2023

CAST

Richard Bekins as Conrad

Bella Heathcote as Katherine

Brian Lee Huynh as Kai

Mark Jacobson as Alan

Wendie Malick as Gail

Brian Patrick Murphy as Johnny

Jonah Platt as Josh

Lauren Worsham as Haley

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge

Costume Designer Joshua Pearson

Lighting Designer Matthew Richards

Original Music & Sound Design by Jane Shaw

Intimacy Director Sasha Nicolle Smith

Production Stage Manager Edward Khris Fernandez

Assistant Stage Manager Mikayla Bettner

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

Runtime

80 minutes, no intermission.

Warnings

Content Advisory: This production contains profanity and adult subject matter.

Age Recommendation: 12+

Age Recommendation: 12+

