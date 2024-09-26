Review: La Mirada Theatre Serves Up A Satisfying Slice with WAITRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a charming book by Jessie Nelson, the 2016 stage musical WAITRESS—the Broadway adaptation of the 2007 cult indie film of the same name by Adrienne Shelly—remains, for me, the musical theater equivalent of great "comfort food," as it deftly explores themes of friendship, love, and resilience that culminates in a relatable, heartwarming story about mustering the courage to take control of one's destiny… while also simultaneously making us laugh heartily and cry with empathy.

Now having its Southern California Regional premiere production at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, this laugh-out-loud funny, endearing, and ultimately empowering show—here directed with similar winning aplomb by Abbey O'Brien—continues its limited engagement through October 13, 2024 in the city of La Mirada, CA.

Right from its smile-inducing start all the way to its wholesome, satisfying ending, La Mirada's wonderful new production is easily, hands-down, my most favorite iteration of this musical that I've seen thus far—even though, on the surface, it's actually quite similar to what many of us have experienced before.

The team at McCoy Rigby Entertainment has certainly assembled a superb creative collective to pull together one of the most genuinely winsome productions of this Tony nominated hit—aided notably by its casting of Broadway vet Desi Oakley in the leading title role of Jenna, a persona she played for hundreds of performances when she donned the same apron for the show's first Broadway national tour and, later, in the West End transfer.

And as a fun bonus, the rest of the cast is also quite amazing, providing harmoniously palpable chemistry between one another to make for a thoroughly enjoyable musical theater experience.

Oakley, for her part, is convincingly vulnerable yet self-assured throughout—able to convey a rollercoaster of complex emotions that ensures we as an audience get truly invested in her character's struggles and eventual triumph.

And not only is this former Broadway Elphaba/Roxie Hart blessed with gorgeous vocals that convey both humor and pathos in equal measure, she is also just so effortlessly likable and empathetic as WAITRESS' challenged but plucky protagonist—a kind, sometimes snarky, but overwhelmed service worker and talented pie-maker at a small-town diner who is stuck in an unhappy marriage to her controlling husband, Earl (played with appropriate bluster and volatility by Brian Krinsky).

Much of the story follows Jenna's quest to escape her current dreary life—and the fortuitous opportunities that arise to help her leave that life in the form of the arrival of a handsome new town OB/GYN, Dr. Pomatter (played with brilliant, adorkable perfection by Ben Jacoby) as well as an upcoming pie-making contest that could, perhaps, provide the prize money she needs to start a new life with herself and her surprise forthcoming baby far away from her abusive spouse (in a departure from the film, the stage version of Earl is portrayed much more menacingly than the cartoonish buffoon that appeared in the movie, raising the stakes for Jenna).

To everyone's delight, Jenna channels much of her feelings—good and bad—towards her delicious bakes, many of which become clever launching pads to convey the story's forward momentum, but to also serve as a reminder of her past loving relationship with her mom who passed away long ago. Like her mother before her, Jenna has a natural talent with baking, a skill she learned from her mom… who likely used the mom-daughter activity as a coping mechanism of her own abusive relationship with Jenna's violent dad.

I'm actually quite thankful that Oakley returned to the role for this La Mirada go-round, as she had already left Jenna behind by the time the show made its way into my home turf of Costa Mesa—so now I'm able to witness what so many across the country got to enjoy during the show's original tour stops.

And, gurrlll, it was worth the wait.

Helping Jenna navigate her journey are her two best pals/co-workers: feisty Becky (the fabulous Dominique Kent) and nerdy/insecure Dawn (the hilarious Rianny Vasquez)—both of whom are having their own separate relationship challenges.

Becky, on one hand, often goes home to play nurse maid to a sick husband, but seems to be harboring another secret, while Dawn, painfully shy and desperate for love, sheepishly enters the online dating scene with some understandable caution, where she soon meets the eccentric Ogie (gut-busting scene-stealer Jared Gertner) who has instantly fallen madly in love with her. Gertner, by the way, rightly earns the longest stretch of cheers following a show-stopping, hilarious number that finds his character declaring his romantic intentions.

Meanwhile, Jenna must also deal with adorably cantankerous diner owner Joe (the endearing Cleavant Derricks, doing a great job as a surrogate daddy) and acerbically cantankerous diner cook Cal (the funny Brian Calì), who each take turns barking demands that she must fulfill.

After Jenna learns that she's unexpectedly pregnant and then starts harboring a crush on her new baby doctor, what's her next move?

With its engaging blend of humor, heartfelt poignancy, and a songbook full of catchy, emotional songs, WAITRESS has understandably gained a devoted fanbase, further stoked by its heartwarming story, emotional depth, and relatable themes.Those same laudable qualities remain front-and-center in La Mirada's entertaining production, which—I may even go so far to say—somehow feels even more vivid and enjoyable despite its very familiar machinations.

Taking a cue from director Diane Paulus' original Broadway production, this new So. Cal iteration directed by O'Brien (who served as the original Broadway production's associate choreographer) looks and sounds similar to what prior audiences have experienced before in NYC and tour… down to the familiar Broadway sets and costumes designed by Scott Pask and Suttirat Larlarb, respectively. Bareilles' songs are also just as lively and tuneful here under the musical direction of Jennifer Lin.

New to this production, however, is the choreography designed by the team of Cost N' Mayor, which offers fresh, dynamic movements for this excellent new cast (i.e. the ensemble's mesmerizing movements with Jenna as she bakes her pies, all the way to the fiery flirtation dances between Dr. Pomatter and Jenna).

But arguably this production's best quality is its enduring spirit that feels heightened in the smaller footprint provided by this theater. Clearly every single cast member is having a ball up there on stage, and this infectious joy and even its more melancholy moments reach us all right in the feels.

Even as WAITRESS delves into complex themes of personal empowerment, love, and self-discovery through humor and melodrama, at its core is an entertaining but thought-provoking show that avoids simplifying these themes, allowing for a nuanced portrayal of Jenna's struggles and triumphs—enveloped by ear worm pop musicality—that somehow manages to be both deeply personal and universally relatable, with themes of resilience and hope woven throughout.

Jenna's struggle to reclaim her agency, the depiction of strong female friendships, and the show's not-so-subtle celebration of women "finding their voices" are central to the show's identity. For many, the show's narrative reflects a clear feminist undertone, particularly in Jenna's decision to prioritize her own happiness and well-being, challenging the traditional societal expectation that women should be self-sacrificing to further the needs of their male partners and associates.

And, sure, while (Spoiler Alert) Jenna's choice to have an extramarital affair can be viewed as morally questionable, its a character choice that seems genuinely earned from someone who needed a life-changing jolt to be pried from her seemingly inescapable "stuck" position.

Expanding much more from the film, the stage adaptation also provides a narrative vehicle for other supporting characters to have their own life-changing jolts (with their own musical numbers, too). While Jenna's character arc is both compelling and emotionally charged, her friends, Becky and Dawn, provide comic relief while also having their own narrative depth, offering contrasting yet complementary perspectives on love and relationships for Jenna to observe and take notes.

Rianny Vasquez and Jared Gertner.

Photo by Jason Niedle / TETHOS.

While the show's cinematic source material certainly had a much more "indie" spirit and a more nuanced narrative, on stage, WAITRESS—the musical—thankfully amplifies its hilarity, its sweetness, its emotionally-stirring moments, and even some of its more tart-er edges even further. And more than anything, WAITRESS aims to entertain and make its audiences collectively fall in love with it as most "comfort shows" tend to do.

If that is what this show is serving, then I'd like to have seconds and thirds, please.

Follow this reviewer on Instagram / Twitter-X / Threads: @cre8iveMLQ.

---

Photos by Jason Niedle / TETHOS courtesy of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Performances of the McCoy-Rigby Entertainment production of WAITRESS at The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continue through Sunday, October 13, 2024. The theater is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in the city of La Mirada, CA. Parking is Free. For tickets, visit LaMiradaTheatre.com or call (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

