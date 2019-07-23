Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Brings Entertaining Fun to the James Armstrong Theatre

First recorded in 1969, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT with music and lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, finally opened Off-Broadway in November 1981 and then moved to The Great White Way in January 1982 where the production received six Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Book and Score. This ever-popular musical based on the "Coat of Many Colors" story from the Bible's Book of Genesis failed to win even one Tony, but has gone on to be one of the most popular, family-friendly stories with actors of all ages involved in the big-scale production performed around the world.

Now being presented as the 40th production by The Aerospace Players, directed by John Woodcock and Angela Asch (who also choreographed the show), the dedicated (and all volunteer) cast features stand-out performances by many in the leading roles who make the story as fun to watch as it is entertaining, beginning with Ann Grennan as the Narrator who frames the story as she calls upon a group of children to listen as she reads from the book while encouraging them to follow their dreams just as Joseph does. Grennan has personality galore and will capture your attention each time she introduces all the major characters and plot points as she weaves her way through the entire production.

But it is the uber-talented Nikolas Corzine who steals the show as Joseph, the visionary dreamer and eleventh of Jacob's 12 sons, all of whom are introduced during "Jacob and Sons" in which Joseph's brothers display the coat of many colors he wears, which symbolizes their father's preference for him ("Joseph's Coat"). Soon we learn through "Joseph's Dream" that he is destined to rule over them, which causes the brothers to get rid of Joseph by selling him as a slave to a group of passing Ishmaelites ("Poor, Poor, Joseph") who take his to Egypt. This scene is especially comical as the group passing through includes a two-person humped camel which often displays signs on it such as "Egypt or Bust" which elicited much laughter from the audience.

The brothers need to break the news to their father Jacob (Kevin Wheaton, cleverly hidden under layers of fake hair) that Joseph has been killed, convincing him with a piece of Joseph's tattered coat they have smeared with goat blood. Led by eldest son Reuben, portrayed by Evan Cooper who, although in appearance could be the youngest son, rocks the role country-western style during "One More Angel in Heaven," while all the brothers celebrate hoedown-style by cleverly adding Stetsons on top of their traditional desert garb designed by Ruth Jackson and her team of costumers.

In Egypt, Joseph has become the slave of Egyptian tycoon Potiphar (TAP favorite Bud Krause who has participated in 25 shows over the past 20 years with the group), but as he rises through the ranks of slaves and servants until he is running Potiphar's house, Joseph attracts the attention of the overly-sexualized Mrs. Potiphar (Ashley Kowalski ) whose too-short dress and adult cavorting is very distracting to the point of her advances making the production inappropriate for young children. Of course, Joseph spurns her and Potiphar's jealousy leads him into being thrown in prison. Depressed, Joseph laments the situation ("Close Every Door"), with mood-enhancing lighting effects by Kyle Dinsmore.

But the other the prisoners soon surround Joseph and encourage him to go after his dreams in the big "Go, Go, Go Joseph" production number at the end of Act I, performed by the entire ensemble decked out in a kaleidoscope of 1960s costumes. It's great fun but very apparent the children's chorus members featured in front had no idea what they should be doing or how to perform the choreography, which distracted from the overall fun of the number. Several adult ensemble members appeared lost as well.

After intermission, The Narrator tells of impending changes in Joseph's fortunes ("A Pharaoh Story") because the Pharaoh is having dreams that no one can interpret. It is during this scene that Bob Borich shines as the Elvis Presley-inspired Pharaoh who orders Joseph to be brought in to interpret his dream involving seven fat cows, seven skinny cows, seven healthy ears of corn, and seven dead ears of corn ("Song of the King"). Borich is having the time of his life, singing his heart out as his lip snarls and swinging hips bring the rock and roll icon to life, Egyptian style!

But back home after famine has set in, Joseph's eleven brothers led by attention-grabbing Jason Stout as Simeon, the second son of Jacob, gather around a table, positioned to mimic The Last Supper. Stout is brilliant leading the men, all wearing berets, as they express regret at selling Joseph and deceiving their father ("Those Canaan Days"). But when they hear that Egypt still has food, their decision to go there to beg for mercy winds up leading them back to Joseph, who gives them sacks of food.

But complications arise over a missing cup, leading to another stand-out number when Judah (TAP favorite Bob Minnichelli, whose wife Debbie manages the 20-member live orchestra who so beautifully performs the continuous score, conducted by Rick Hechman), Jacob's fourth son, leads the other brothers, complete with dreadlocked hats, in begging for mercy reggae-style during "Benjamin Calypso."

Of course everything works out for the best, leading to Joseph being reunited with his entire family and a happy conclusion as he dons his multi-color coat once more with a reprise of "Any Dream Will Do."

Another big number follows with the rock/disco medley finale which features most of the musical's major numbers and characters ("Joseph Megamix"), which I think could have easily been adapted into the production's curtain call rather than duplicating efforts again with such a large cast. But kudos go out to everyone involved for their dedication to bringing this large-scale, Broadway show to the South Bay for all to enjoy the imaginative wonder of pursuing your dreams.

