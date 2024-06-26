Renée Elise Goldsberry, Isaac Mizrahi & More Set for Carpenter Center's 30th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center will celebrate their 30th anniversary season with enlightening entertainment featuring virtuosic performances by acclaimed artists, audience favorites, and rising stars. Since the Center’s opening on the campus of California State University, Long Beach in 1994, the Carpenter Center has elevated the CSULB campus and the city of Long Beach as a highlight of Southern California’s cultural landscape.

“We’re so thankful for the three decades of trust, support, and engagement our arts community have shown the Carpenter Center,” says Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “Our 30th Anniversary Season is extra special, featuring Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, jazz pianist Jason Moran, and a Carpenter Center-commissioned world premiere dance with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, alongside tributes to John Denver, Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift and so much more.”

Tickets to single shows and new series subscriptions are available July 15, 2024 at www.carpenterarts.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 562.985.7000, M-Th, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. from July 15, 2024.

Season performances are listed below, grouped by series. Additional artist information is also available at carpenterarts.org. All programs, performers, prices, dates, and times are subject to change.



Wit & Wisdom Series

This season’s Wit and Wisdom Series presents three evenings of engaging stories, humor, and conversation that broaden our appreciation of the world. New York Times bestseller Charles Blow shares his perspectives on today’s social and political issues, Ira Glass teaches us seven things he’s learned about storytelling in a live multimedia performance, and iconic fashion designer and performer Isaac Mizrahi brings his jazz sextet for a panache-filled evening of gossip, as well as songs from the Great American Songbook.

An Evening with Charles Blow

Sat, Sep 28, 2024 at 8pm

An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned

Sat, Dec 14, 2024 at 8pm

An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi

Sat, Apr 19, 2025 at 8pm



Cabaret Series

The Carpenter Center’s Cabaret Series takes place on the Center’s most intimate performance space, where every seat is on the stage and less than 40 feet from the artist. To complete the experience, patrons have the option of enjoying an add-on dinner at their cabaret table before the performance. This season, Broadway star Melissa Errico celebrates the sexy, swinging music of noir, singing songs inspired by the spellbinding American movies of the '40s. David Burnham spreads the love as he performs from the songbook of Michael Bublé, acclaimed Native American jazz vocalist Julia Keefe makes her Cabaret debut with her quartet, and internet sensation Stella Cole is irresistible with her rendition of songs made famous by Streisand, Garland—even Billie Eilish.

Melissa Errico - A Noir Romance

Wed/Thu, Nov 13-14, 2024 at 7pm

Burnham Sings Bublé

Wed/Thu, Jan 15–16, 2025 at 7pm

Julia Keefe

Wed/Thu, Feb 5-6, 2025 at 7pm

Stella Cole

Wed/Thu, Apr 16-17, 2025 at 7pm



Dance Series

The Center’s 2024-2025 Dance Series extends the Carpenter Center’s reputation as a leading presenter of dance in Southern California, beginning with the return of celebrated dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham in an evening of stunning repertoire that includes the world-premiere of a Carpenter Center-commissioned work by Paul Singh. Dance company Pilobolus blurs the boundaries between gravity and creativity in an evening drawing from their celebrated collection of repertoire, while Ballet Hispánico performs a sensual, Picasso-inspired take on Bizet’s opera Carmen, fusing traditional flamenco and tango with contemporary techniques.

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Sat, Oct 12, 2024 at 8pm

Pilobolus re:CREATION

Sat, Dec 7, 2024 at 8pm

Ballet Hispánico - CARMEN.maquia

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 at 8pm



Sunday Afternoon Concert Series

The Center’s Sunday Afternoon Concert Series celebrates the influential artists and musical styles that have scored the soundtrack for generations. Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry takes audiences on a joyful journey through Denver’s tender music and caring message. Benny Benack, Stella Cole, and Jabu Graybeal present a jazzy mashup of music from the Great American Songbook in Some Enchanted Evening. Fans of Fleetwood Mac relive rock and roll magic in Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, while the backstories and enduring appeal of James Taylor and Joni Mitchell take center stage with Live from Laurel Canyon Presents James & Joni: Their Stories, Their Songs.

Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry

Sun, Oct 6, 2024 at 2pm

Some Enchanted Evening

Sun, Nov 10, 2024 at 2pm

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Sun, Feb 2, 2025 at 2pm

Live from Laurel Canyon Presents: James 7 Joni: Their Stories, Their Songs

Sun, Mar 9, 2025 at 2pm



WOW! Series

Spectacle and artistry make this season’s diverse WOW! Series unforgettable, beginning with cult favorite Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, a must-see for Pink Floyd fans that features an unparalleled laser light show set to songs from Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. Swifties of all ages can “Shake It Off” with tribute artist Christina Shaw in Legends in Concert: The Eras of Taylor Show, and there’s more magic in store with The Magic of Jen Kramer. Kramer’s world-class sleight of hand and creative magic made her International Magicians Society’s Female Magician of the Year.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Sat, Nov 9, 2024 at 8pm

Legends in Concert: The Eras of Taylor Show

Sat, Jan 25, 2025 at 8pm

The Magic of Jen Kramer

Sat, Mar 22, 2025 at 8pm



Single Events

The Carpenter Center has something for everyone, including an amazing array of performances that are not part of a subscription series. Keyon Harrold, the jazz trumpeter who has toured and recorded with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, performs from his latest album Foreverland. Soul-jazz pianist and vocalist Kandace Springs makes her Carpenter Center debut in a special cabaret stage performance that includes songs from her latest release. Celebrate the holidays with a double-bill treat with The Klezmatics & Mostly Kosher or let the Latin jazz rhythms of Spanish Harlem Orchestra reimagine Christmas standards in Salsa Navidad. It’s “1999” all over again with the most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the return of The Purple Xperience, while Capitol Fools, featuring former members of Capitol Steps, deliver laughs at the expense of both sides of the aisle with their political satire and song parodies. In a very special evening of jazz, Jason Moran Presents Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings, features pianist Moran’s brilliantly reimagined Duke Ellington favorites in this night of vibrant jazz. Finally, the Carpenter Center concludes their 30th Anniversary Season with a Gala featuring Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry and special guest Richard Carpenter!

Keyon Harrold Presents Foreverland

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 at 8pm

Kandace Springs

Fri, Nov 8, 2024 at 8pm

The Klezmatics & Mostly Kosher

Thu, Dec 12, 2024 at 8pm

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad

Sun, Dec 15, 2024 at 6pm

The Purple Xperience

Sat, Dec 21, 2024 at 8pm

Capitol Fools

Sat, Jan 18, 2025 at 8pm

Jason Moran Presents Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings

Sat, Feb 1, 2025 at 8pm

30th Anniversary Gala with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Carpenter

Sat, Apr 26, 2025, Time TBA

Tickets available this fall.



Arts for Life: Community Connections

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, the Carpenter Center is able to offer free and low-cost events to our arts community through our Arts for Life Community Connections program. This season’s Community Connections events include border band Jarabe Mexicano in an evening of spirited rock and roll, Mexican folk, and Tex-Mex music. The 68-member Symphonic Jazz Orchestra return for fall and spring performances exploring the intersection of jazz and classical music, and classical pianist Tien Hsieh rounds out our Community Connections offerings with a moving evening of piano repertoire.

Jarabe Mexicano

Fri, Jan 31, 2025 at 8pm

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra

Fall 2024 and Spring 2025

Tien Hsieh

Fri, Mar 21, 2025 at 8pm



About Series Subscriptions

Patrons benefit from the best seats at the best prices when they subscribe to a subscription series. Series subscribers also enjoy other benefits, including significant discounts on single tickets and priority access to next season’s events.

The Wit & Wisdom three-event subscription is $169, the three-event Dance Series is $119, the three-event WOW! Series is $109, the Sunday Afternoon Concert Series features four events for $155, and the Cabaret Series four-event subscription starts at $180. Cabaret Series subscribers have the option of adding dinners for an additional $172 per Cabaret Series subscription, which includes one meal for each of the four performances. Meals to single Cabaret Series performances are a $43 add-on to a Cabaret ticket.

Attendance and Parking Information

We advise patrons to visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.carpenterarts.org/faqs before any performance for the most up-to-date attendance information.

Convenient parking is available directly in front of the Carpenter Center in lot G12. All parking lots on campus, including lot G12, are operated by CSULB’s Parking and Transportation Services, who set all parking fees. The Carpenter Center does not earn any portion of the collected fees. Parking fees this season remain at $10 after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and $10 all day on weekends. Additional parking information is available at www.carpenterarts.org/parking.

