Redlands Symphony Announces Maestro Ransom Wilson's Final Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The upcoming Redlands Symphony season will be full of fantastic music and celebrations of Music Director Ransom Wilson and his exemplary 9-year tenure at the musical helm of the orchestra. Maestro Wilson will step down from the post of Music Director and Conductor at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season.

A renowned flutist and conductor, Ransom Wilson was selected to succeed Jon Robertson as Music Director and Conductor of the Redlands Symphony in 2016. Under Wilson's baton the orchestra has seen growth in both its concert offerings including the Redlands Recital Series, diversity of repertoire, and artistic capabilities of the orchestra.

"While our community only gets one more season to celebrate Ransom's artistry and leadership before he moves on to other projects, I am excited to be able to share in the season he has crafted for our friends and neighbors in our region," says Redlands Symphony Association Board President Kathryn Cencirulo. The Symphony will offer six subscription concerts, one afternoon relaxed concert perfect for families, two happy hour rehearsal experiences, and three chamber music recitals as part of Maestro Wilson's farewell season.

"We've got something for everyone-the triumphant and lush violin concerto by Jean Sibelius, a holiday big band concert, and the world premiere of a new concerto for the bassoon with so much more," comments Music Director Ransom Wilson. "As I begin my last season as your Music Director, my mind Is flooded with memories of transcendent music making. Conducting the Redlands Symphony has, simply put, been one of the highlights of my career. The world-famous Redlands community spirit coupled with some truly great musicians has made the past 8 years really meaningful and memorable. As I concentrate on a new challenge-building an orchestra of young musicians from the group up in Alabama-my experience in Redlands will be the benchmark by which I judge our progress. I will miss everyone in Redlands, orchestra and community alike...but I rest easy in the knowledge that I will be leaving the orchestra in much better shape than when I arrived. I for one am going to enjoy every second of this coming season!"

The 2024-2025 Season

· Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 7:30PM-The music of Edvard Grieg and Jean Sibelius, featuring violinist Arnaud Sussmann

· Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at 7:30PM - A Big Band Holiday featuring a seventeen-piece ensemble performing timeless holiday tunes with a jazz twist

· Saturday, January 18th, 2025 at 7:30PM-The music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonin Dvorak, and Gioacomo Puccini, featuring soprano and U of R Concerto Competition winner Alexandra Muyshondt

· Saturday, March 8th, 2025 at 7:30PM-The music of Camille Saint-Saens, Serge Prokofiev, and Ralph Vaughan Williams featuring narrator Deb Prutsman and concertmaster Sam Fishcer

· Saturday, April 5th, 2025 at 7:30PM-Music for bassoon and strings, featuring bassoonist Martin Kuusskman performing the world premiere of a new bassoon concert by Estonian composer Lembit Beecher

· Saturday, May 10th, 2025 at 7:30PM-Music of the silver screen featuring scores from Gone With the Wind to Star Wars and everything in between

The Redlands Symphony will also once again offer concerts as part of the Redlands Recital Series. These 45-60 minute performances get you up-close and personal to RSO musicians and music meant for you.

Redlands Recital Series

· Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at 7:30PM-Violin duets with Sakura Tsai and Sam Fischer

· Thursday, March 20th, 2025 at 7:30PM-Principal Horn Adam Wolf in Recital

· Thursday, April 18th, 2025 at 7:30PM-The RSO Brass Quintet in Concert

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, our musicians, and our staff, I welcome our community to come and share in this celebration of Ransom's legacy, artistic strides, and warmth in this final season," remarks RSA Board President Cencirulo.

For more information, please visit www.redlandssymphony.com or contact the Redlands Symphony Box Office at (909) 587-5565.

About Redlands Symphony:

The Redlands Symphony reflects and enriches the quality of life in the Eastern Inland Empire communities through the transformative power of live music performances and education. By valuing the power of music, understanding the critical importance of our next generation, and valuing the diversity of our community, we inspire community connection and pride making our region an even better place to call home.

Comments