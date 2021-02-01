REDCAT Presents Francisco Reyes: YORICK, LA HISTORIA DE HAMLET

On Feb. 12-14, 2021, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater presents award-winning Chilean actor and director Francisco Reyes with his critically-acclaimed one-person show (with puppets) Yorick, La Historia de Hamlet.

An appropriation of Shakespeare for the modern age, the production is structured according to Hamlet's main soliloquies and narrated by Yorick, who in the original is represented by the iconic skull of the late court jester.

Created as live theater in 2014, Yorick, La Historia de Hamlet was originally conceived for outdoor performances in Chilean villages lacking cultural infrastructure and played in the ruins of local buildings of cultural significance. The current video version features the captivating Reyes as both Yorick and puppeteer of the plasticine characters. It is an intimate spectacle, illuminated only by the light of a single candle.

, La Historia de Hamlet Yorick will be streamed to audiences through the REDCAT website in Spanish with English subtitles. Each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with Reyes.

Reyes has enjoyed a long career in theater, cinema, and television. Unhappy with his job as an architectural graduate, he turned to music and later theater. A small role in a telefilm on the life of Saint Theresa of the Andes opened the doors to television work, consolidating him as one of the most famous faces on Chilean T.V. with his performances in popular soaps. He's also had an outstanding career in cinema, with various collaborations with Raúl Ruiz, including his role in the 2017 Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman (Una mujer fantástica). In theater, he's had acclaimed roles in recent productions such as La gaviota, La desobediencia de Marte and Encuentros breves con hombres repulsivos. In the live theater version of Yorick, La Historia de Hamlet, the actor makes up part of a team with his children Elisa, Ismael and Simón.