Pop/Rock Musical UPLINE to be Presented at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Upline is an electrifying new pop/rock musical that invites audiences into the seduction, high-pressure world of Lumaplex, an all-too-familiar multi-level marketing empire promising empowerment, success, and sisterhood... for a price.

Upline will make its Los Angeles debut in a special one-night-only workshop presentation on July 27, 2025 at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center. With book and lyrics by Jackie Brenneman, music by Lisa Sedares, additional music and lyrics by Nikki Yates, direction by Conchita Belisle Newman, and choreography by Paige Elizabeth Newman, Upline is a fierce, funny, and poignant look at the complex forces that shape modern womanhood in America.

At the center of Upline is Kenzie (Melanie Xanthos Goldstein), a burned-out stay-at-home mom desperate for purpose beyond laundry and lunch boxes. Enter Madison (Nikki Yates): radiant, ruthless, and crowned "Million Dollar Leader" of Lumaplex. As Kenzie climbs the ranks, she's joined by Vic (Camille Bernier-Green), a single mom fighting to stay afloat, and Alex (Chelsea Greer), her skeptical Best Friend caught between loyalty and doubt. What begins as a girls' night out becomes a full-blown reckoning with capitalism, community, and the lies we're sold in the name of empowerment. Rounding out the cast are Kenzie and Madison's "downline" (Jessie Harrison, Danica Waitley, M.J. Silva, Katie MacMahon, Ami Villafuerte), Kenzie's husband Nick (Reid Lee), Madison's husband Richard/Spin Instructor (Alex Ringler), Dennis/John 2 (Jackson Lyon), Waiter/John 1 (Nick Daniel), John 3 (Bryan Braunlich), and the Lumaplexies (Claire Bennitt, Shayna Bezozo, Carly Roseman, Anderlyn Smith, Julia Ungaro, and Liv Westhoff).

Set between 2016-2017 in the glow of social media, essential oils, and spin classes, Upline feature a high-energy score blending boy band anthems (Retire Me, Baby), energetic group numbers (Now's Your Chance), and deeply personal solos (I Made My Choice). The show offers a satirical yet honest mirror to a world where women are told they can have it all... but at what cost?

With backgrounds in entertainment, consulting, education, and aerospace, Upline's creative team builds a musical that's as savvy as it is heartfelt, bridging real-world pressures with precision and punch.

Upline's July 27 presentation marks the first staged performance of the full-length show. Producers, venues, and partners interested in joining the next phase of development are encouraged to attend and connect.