Photos/Video: First Look at Chance Theater's THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

The production runs through October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous "Best Play" Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" runs through October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Experience pro wrestling in a whole new light - or perhaps for the first time - in Kristoffer Diaz's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play. "Chad Deity" follows the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, and together they find a way to push it to the limit and say what needs to be said. But will it finally get Mace his big shot at Chad Deity himself? Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.

The cast of "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors - Rudy Solis III (Chance debut) will play Macedonio Guerra, Londale Theus Jr. (OTR reading of "Hearts Like Planets") is Chad Deity, James Michael McHale ("in a word," Chance Resident Artist) is Everett K. Olson, RJ Navarra Balde II ("Alice in Wonderland") plays Vigneshwar Paduar, Aaron McGee ("The Little Prince") is The Bad Guy, and Matt Takahashi ("Ragtime", Chance Resident Artist) will play the Referee. For this production, Steven Linhares (Chance debut) will be the understudy for Macedonio Guerra and Jeff Lowe ("Big Fish") will be the understudy for Everett K. Olson, The Bad Guy, and the Referee.

Photo Credit: YorkPV.com

