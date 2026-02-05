Photos: Theatre by the Blind Debuts OFF KEY with All-Blind Cast

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ArtsUP! LA’s Theatre by the Blind will present the world premiere of OFF KEY, a new play by Christopher Ureña, at The Blue Door Theater in Culver City. Check out photos of the production.

The production will run from February 28 through March 14, 2026, and will feature an all-blind cast.

OFF KEY is directed by Greg Shane, Artistic Director of ArtsUP! LA, and produced by Bryan Caldwell, Executive Director of ArtsUP! LA. Set in a late-night jazz club, the play centers on Candi, a former matchmaker whose business and confidence are unraveling as she navigates a series of ill-fated dates. A live jazz pianist underscores the action as the characters confront themes of loneliness, control, and connection.

The cast includes James J. Alvarez, Ronnie “Talksho” Chism, Miguel Casillas Clarin, Melanie Hernandez, Julio Hoyos, Leela Kazerouni, Joslyn Marquez, Maliaka S. Mitchell, Marvin Dexter Moore, David Lee Rickman II, Matthew Saracho, Myrachele Thomas, and Jennifer Vazquez.

The creative team features assistant director Genevieve Erickson, set designer Gabriela Nunez, set builder Lanny Savoie, costume designer Courtney Dickens, lighting designer Doug Gabrielle, and sound designer Anthony Lorenzo Garcia.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at The Blue Door Theater, located at 9617 Venice Boulevard in Culver City. A post-show talkback with the playwright, director, and cast members will follow each performance.

General admission tickets are priced at $20 and will be available online and at the box office beginning 30 minutes prior to each performance. The production runs approximately two hours, including an intermission, and is appropriate for all ages, with children under 12 requiring an accompanying adult.

The production is supported in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with additional support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Lynn Shane



Ronald Chism, Joslyn Marquez

Melanie Hernandez, Marvin Dexter-Moore, James J. Alvarez

Miguel Casillas Clarin, Jennifer Vazquez

Leela Kazerouni, Marvin Dexter Moore, James J. Alvarez, David Lee Rickman II

Marvin Dexter- Moore, Julio Hoyos