Photos: THE MARRIAGE ZONE at SkyPilot Theatre Company

SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced a new production of The Marriage Zone, written and directed by Jeff Gould. See the production photos here!

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Sean Babcock, Anthony Backman, Dylan Bowers, Amberlee Clark, Kelly DeSarla, Jacee Jule, Cassidy LeClair, Ian Nemser, Tudi Roche, Ben Scattone, Morry Schorr, Shelly Snellman, Corbin Timbrook, and Laura Walker.

The run will continue through August 31 only. Performances will be Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at 905 Cole Theatre, 905 Cole Avenue, Hollywood, 90038. Running time is 75 minutes.

What if you had a second chance? What if you were a struggling 40-something couple who got a glimpse into the future and could see how it all turned out? What if you had a chance to do it all differently to try to make it work? Beth and Cal get that chance one afternoon while selling their house — as their past, present, and future all collide. The results are both hysterical and poignant.

Set design is by Anthony Backman, lighting design is by Selena Price, and sound design is by Tina Walsch. Shelby Janes produces for SkyPilot Theatre Company, and Morgan Benson is assistant producer.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.onstage411.com/marriagezone.

Photo Credit: Morgan Benson

Kelly DeSarla, Dylan Bowers, Anthony Backman

Kelly DeSarla, Anthony Backman, Tudi Roche, Corbin Timbrook

Kelly DeSarla, Anthony Backman, Corbin Timbrook, Ben Scattone, Shelly Snellman

Kelly DeSarla, Anthony Backman, Ben Scattone, Shelly Snellman

Shelly Snellman, Ben Scattone, Corbin Timbrook, Kelly DeSarla, Anthony Backman

