Photos: Roger Q. Mason's NIGHT CITIES Gets Reading At The Not A Moment, But A Movement Festival

On Sunday, June 23 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232) in Los Angeles, acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason received an industry reading of Night Cities, a new play about Queer civil rights activist Bayard Rusin. The play was presented as part of the Not a Moment, But a Movement Festival with Center Theatre Group In collaboration with The Fire This Time Festival and Watts Village Theater Company.

