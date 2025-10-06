 tracker
Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look

The production stars Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
Geffen Playhouse is presenting the world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Get a first look at photos here!

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond.

Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch 

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Tonya Sweets

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas and drummer Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Tonya Sweets, Marlon Alexander Vargas and Dee Simone

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Alex Hernandez and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas and Alex Hernandez

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Alex Hernandez,Tonya Sweets, Dee Simone and Marlon Alexander Vargas

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Alex Hernandez and Tonya Sweets

Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look Image
Marlon Alexander Vargas


