Photos: LITTLEBOY/LITTLEMAN at Geffen Playhouse First Look

Geffen Playhouse is presenting the world premiere production of littleboy/littleman, written by Rudi Goblen and directed by NANCY MEDINA. Get a first look at photos here!

When Nicaraguan brothers Fíto and Bastian clash over their visions of the American Dream, their choices send them on a collision course with fate—risking not just their futures, but their bond.

Fíto, a poet, is impulsive and ambitious, willing to take risks to get what he wants. Bastian, a telemarketer, is steady and principled, holding onto caution as a guide. Blending poetry, live music, and ritual, this electrifying tale of brotherhood and belonging pulses with rhythm and emotion, pulling us into a world where family is everything, but dreams come at a cost.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

