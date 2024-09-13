Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in previews, the Southern California premiere of “Kill Move Paradise,” a humorous, uplifting, powerful new drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, opens at the Odyssey Theatre this Saturday. See photos from the production.

Four Black men, torn from the world without warning, find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife. As they attempt to make sense of their new paradise, Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny play, sing, tease and uplift one another, even as they’re forced to confront how they arrived in this unearthly place. Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain Black men and women and the fear and threat of death they continue to face daily, “Kill Move Paradise” is an electrifying reminder of our collective humanity.

Directed by Gregg T. Daniel, the production stars Cedric Joe, Ulato Sam, Jonathan P. Sims and Ahkei Togun.

Performances continue through November 3. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.



Check out the photos, below.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates



Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Cedric Joe and Jonathan P. Sims

Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe, Ahkei Togun and Jonathan P. Sims

Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun

Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun

Jonathan P. Sims, Cedric Joe, Ahkei Togun and Ulato Sam

Jonathan P. Sims, Ahkei Togun, Ulato Sam and Cedric Joe

Jonathan P. Sims, Ahkei Togun, Ulato Sam and Cedric Joe

Ulato Sam

Ulato Sam

Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun

Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Ahkei Togun

Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun

Ulato Sam, Jonathan P. Sims (obscured), Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun,

