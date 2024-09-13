News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey

The powerful new drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, opens at the Odyssey Theatre this Saturday.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Now in previews, the Southern California premiere of “Kill Move Paradise,” a humorous, uplifting, powerful new drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, opens at the Odyssey Theatre this Saturday. See photos from the production. 

LATEST NEWS

Orange Curtain Review and LA Theatre Bites to Present First Live Theater Awards Ceremony
Bruce Vilanch & More to Star in KRITZERLAND 14th Anniversary Show
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
FINNEAS Added to the Ford 2024 Season

Four Black men, torn from the world without warning, find themselves stuck in a cosmic waiting room in the afterlife. As they attempt to make sense of their new paradise, Isa, Daz, Grif and Tiny play, sing, tease and uplift one another, even as they’re forced to confront how they arrived in this unearthly place. Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain Black men and women and the fear and threat of death they continue to face daily, “Kill Move Paradise” is an electrifying reminder of our collective humanity.

Directed by Gregg T. Daniel, the production stars Cedric Joe, Ulato Sam, Jonathan P. Sims and Ahkei Togun.

Performances continue through November 3. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Check out the photos, below.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Cedric Joe and Jonathan P. Sims

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe, Ahkei Togun and Jonathan P. Sims

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Cedric Joe, Ahkei Togun and Ulato Sam

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ahkei Togun, Ulato Sam and Cedric Joe

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ahkei Togun, Ulato Sam and Cedric Joe

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun, Jonathan P. Sims

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ahkei Togun

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Jonathan P. Sims, Ulato Sam, Ahkei Togun

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey Image
Ulato Sam, Jonathan P. Sims (obscured), Cedric Joe and Ahkei Togun,




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL










Videos