Photos: JANE EYRE Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within

Adapted for the stage by Elizabeth Williamson from the classic novel by Charlotte Brontë, “Jane Eyre” will open this weekend at A Noise Within in a new production filled with mystery and romance. See photos of the production.

Orphaned as a child and determined to live life on her own terms, strong-willed Jane takes a position at Thornfield Hall working as a governess for the brooding Edward Rochester There, she falls in love with her mysterious employer… until the discovery of a dark secret leads to a devastating aftermath.

Directed by A Noise within co-artistic director Geoff Elliott, the cast features Jeanne Syquia in the title role, with Frederick Stuart as Mr. Rochester, and Stella Bullock, Bert Emmett, Julia Manis, Trisha Miller, Riley Shanahan, Zoe Stohler and Deborah Strang playing all the other roles.

Performances continue through April 20. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

