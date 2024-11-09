Photos: Imagine Theatre’s World Premiere THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY Opens Tonight at The Colony

Performances run through November 17.
“The Girl Who Made the Milky Way,” a world premiere, family-friendly theatrical experience commissioned by Imagine Theatre, opens tonight in a partnership between Imagine and The Colony Theatre, where performances take place. Check out photos below!
Inspired by a Khoisan myth, “The Girl Who Made the Milky Way” is written by June Carryl, directed by Imagine Theatre artistic director Armina LaManna, and stars Jamela Asha, Edward Hong, Max Lawrence, Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu and Stakiah Lynn Washington.
The Khoisan, an ancient ethnic group with a long and intriguing history, are believed to be the oldest human inhabitants of southern Africa. In the play, a young girl, Little Sister evolves from struggling with her place and duties among her people to embracing her uniqueness, voice, courage, and identity. Supported by a cast of archetypal characters in the form of animals, trees, mountains and spirits, Little Sister braves the dangers of the African savanna and confronts the unfair expectations the world has of her because she is a girl. Not only does she help find her father by creating the stars of the night skies, but she also discovers her true self.
Photo Credit: Imagine Theatre
Stakiah Lynn Washington, Makha Mthembu and Carter Michael
Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Edward Hong and Max Lawrence
Makha Mthembu, Edward Hong, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Carter Michael and Max Lawrence
Jamela Asha
Stakiah Lynn Washington and Makha Mthembu
Stakiah Lynn Washington and Max Lawrence
Stakiah Lynn Washington and Max Lawrence
Makha Mthembu and Stakiah Lynn Washington
Makha Mthembu, Edward Hong, Stakiah Lynn Washington and Carter Michael
Stakiah Lynn Washington, Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu and Edward Hong
Jamela Asha
