Photos: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens at International City Theatre

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will open this weekend at International City Theatre in Long Beach, with previews beginning Wednesday. Performances will continue through March 8. Check out photos of the production.

Featuring book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, the musical revue examines dating, romance, marriage, and long-term commitment through a series of scenes and songs. The production is recognized as the second longest-running Off-Broadway musical and the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history.

Barry Pearl directs for International City Theatre, with music direction by Daniel Gary Busby and choreography by Becca Sweitzer. The cast features four performers portraying more than 40 characters.

The company includes Michael Deni (Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl; Ragtime at the Pasadena Playhouse; Beauty and the Beast at Moonlight Amphitheatre), Will Riddle (The Buddy Holly Story at Musical Theatre West; Million Dollar Quartet for 5-Star Theatricals, Musical Theatre West and Ensemble Theatre Company), Erika Schindele (A Christmas Carol at South Coast Repertory; I’m Getting My Act Together… at Laguna Playhouse), and Whitney Kathleen Vigil (Cabaret at 5-Star Theatricals; The Wedding Singer and Footloose at The Colony).

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara



Michael Deni, Erika Schindele, Will Riddle and Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Joe Buzzelli and Daniel Gary Busby

Erika Schindele, Will Riddle, Michael Deni and Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Joe Buzzelli and Daniel Gary Busby

Will Riddle and Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Joe Buzzelli and Daniel Gary Busby

Erika Schindele and Will Riddle

Michael Deni and Will Riddle

Michael Deni and Whitney Kathleen Vigil

Will Riddle, Erika Schindele, Michael Deni, Joe Buzzelli and Daniel Gary Busby

Will Riddle and Erika Schindele

Will Riddle and Erika Schindele

Erika Schindele, Will Riddle, Michael Deni

Whitney Kathleen Vigil and Michael Deni

Erika Schindele, and Whitney Kathleen Vigil