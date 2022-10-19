Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse is currently in rehearsals for the World Premiere of Love Among the Ruins, playing October 26 - November 13, 2022.

See photos from the first day of rehearsals below!



When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. Based on the 1975 ABC Theater Presentation with Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, this world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys.

Written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian

From a film script by James Costigan

Produced in Association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment