Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse

This world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic Love Among the Ruins is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Laguna Playhouse is currently in rehearsals for the World Premiere of Love Among the Ruins, playing October 26 - November 13, 2022.

See photos from the first day of rehearsals below!

When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. Based on the 1975 ABC Theater Presentation with Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier, this world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic LOVE AMONG THE RUINS is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys.

Written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian
From a film script by James Costigan
Produced in Association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment

Photo credit: Mackenzee Osborne

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
Michael Arabian and Peter Strauss

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
David Ellenstein and Peter Strauss

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
Michael Arabian, JoBeth Williams, David Ellenstein and Peter Strauss

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
Michael Arabian, JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AMONG THE RUINS World Premiere at Laguna Playhouse
Peter Strauss and JoBeth Williams





More Hot Stories For You


RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to The Downey Theatre Next MonthRUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to The Downey Theatre Next Month
October 19, 2022

The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America.
Comedians Hal Sparks Brings Laughs To Southern California This WeekendComedians Hal Sparks Brings Laughs To Southern California This Weekend
October 19, 2022

Fans of comedian Hal Sparks in the Southern California area will have a few opportunities to catch him live on stage.
The LA Premiere of THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Will Be Launched By 'Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World'The LA Premiere of THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Will Be Launched By 'Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World'
October 19, 2022

Katharine 'Kat' Kramer, a founder of 'Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World,' international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise awareness of important social issues, will launch the LA Premiere of 'The New Abolitionists' - a film by Christina Zorich, on Friday October 21st at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica.
LA Opera Launches New Legacy Ambassador ProgramLA Opera Launches New Legacy Ambassador Program
October 19, 2022

LA Opera launches a bold ambassadorship program to forge deep, authentic and longstanding relationships with diverse communities and the key thought-leaders influencing them.
BLUE STOCKINGS Opens This Week at Cal State FullertonBLUE STOCKINGS Opens This Week at Cal State Fullerton
October 19, 2022

CSUF's Department of Theatre & Dance's second production of the fall season opens October 21 in Hallberg Theatre with the moving, comical, and eye-opening story of four young women fighting for education and self-determination in “Blue Stockings.”