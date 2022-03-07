Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

The Los Angeles engagement of "The Lehman Trilogy" opened Sunday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Olivier Award-nominated Ben Power and directed by multiple Olivier Award, Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy," comes to Los Angeles direct from a celebrated run on Broadway and follows sold-out runs at London's National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and in London's West End. This epic portrayal will play through April 6, 2022.

Check out photos below!

Original London and Broadway cast members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed performances joined by Broadway company member Howard W. Overshown to complete the cast of three who portray the Lehman brothers, their sons, grandsons and countless others.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is soon joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. It is the story of a family - and a family business - that would transform and, finally, upend the world.

"The Lehman Trilogy" features set designs by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The world premiere of Stefano Massini's "The Lehman Trilogy" opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015. It turned out to be Artistic Director Luca Ronconi's final production before his death. A long-term admirer of Ronconi's, Sam Mendes was inspired to begin planning an English adaptation for Neal Street Productions.

Ben Power was commissioned by Neal Street Productions to create a new version of this epic play, using a literal English translation by Mirella Cheeseman. This production opened at The National Theatre on July 4, 2018, before its North American premiere at the Park Avenue Armory where it garnered huge critical acclaim.

"The Lehman Trilogy" subsequently opened May 11, 2019, for a 16-week sold-out West End run at the Piccadilly Theatre. Following Broadway's 18-month shutdown, "The Lehman Trilogy" has returned to Broadway - where it had previously played four performances in March 2020 - and recently finished its run at the Nederlander Theatre for a limited engagement on January 2, 2022.

Tickets, starting at $35, for "The Lehman Trilogy" are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012).

Photo credit: Ryan Miller



