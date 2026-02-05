Photos: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Ensemble Theatre Company

The Shark is Broken features Gildart Jackson as "Robert Shaw," Adam Poole as "Roy Scheider" and Will Block as Richard Dreyfuss.
Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is continuing its 47th season "Truth and Illusion" with the West Coast premiere of the hit Broadway play, based on the making of the movie Jaws, The Shark is Broken, written by Ian Shaw (Robert Shaw’s son) and directed by Pesha Rudncik. See photos here!
It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors - Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider - are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time.
The Shark is Broken features Gildart Jackson as "Robert Shaw," Adam Poole as "Roy Scheider" and Will Block as Richard Dreyfuss.
Photo credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS
Gildart Jackson and Will Block
Gildart Jackson, Will Block and Adam Poole
Will Block, Adam Poole and Gildart Jackson
Will Block and Adam Poole
Gildart Jackson and Will Block
Gildart Jackson and Will Block
Gildart Jackson and Will Block
Adam Poole and Will Block
Gildart Jackson, Will Block and Adam Poole
Videos