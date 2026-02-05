Photos: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Ensemble Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is continuing its 47th season "Truth and Illusion" with the West Coast premiere of the hit Broadway play, based on the making of the movie Jaws, The Shark is Broken, written by Ian Shaw (Robert Shaw’s son) and directed by Pesha Rudncik. See photos here!

It’s 1974. The set of Jaws. The mechanical shark is malfunctioning, the schedule is in shambles, and three actors - Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider - are stuck on a boat, battling egos, alcohol, and artistic frustration. A razor-sharp, behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the greatest films of all time.

The Shark is Broken features Gildart Jackson as "Robert Shaw," Adam Poole as "Roy Scheider" and Will Block as Richard Dreyfuss.