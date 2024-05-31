Photos: First Look at HOLMES & WATSON at Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laguna Playhouse is now presenting HOLMES & WATSON, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Laguna Playhouse artistic director David Ellenstein. HOLMES & WATSON began previews on Wednesday, May 29 with a press opening on Sunday, June 2 at 5:30pm, and will run through Sunday, June 16 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. Check out all new photos below!

Prepare yourself for a fast-paced, thrilling, suspenseful story that will keep you guessing until its final moments. In this worthwhile addition to the Sherlock Holmes canon, there are more twists and turns than a rollercoaster! The legendary Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or so it is assumed. When a telegram arrives informing his loyal companion Dr. Watson that there are three men who each claim to be Holmes, it’s left up to the famous sidekick to take on the case and try to discover if one of the mad men is actually the real Sherlock Holmes.





