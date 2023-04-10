Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Geffen Playhouse is presenting the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations, written by and featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated Elizabeth McGovern (Once Upon a Time in America, Downton Abbey) as Ava Gardner, and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Present Laughter).

The cast includes Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans (The Noel Diary, Jessica Jones), Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor (Ravenswood Manor, Community) and Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner.

Ava: The Secret Conversations is currently in previews at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, and will officially open on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.