Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Ava: The Secret Conversations is currently in previews at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, and will officially open on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Geffen Playhouse is presenting the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations, written by and featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated Elizabeth McGovern (Once Upon a Time in America, Downton Abbey) as Ava Gardner, and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Present Laughter).

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans (The Noel Diary, Jessica Jones), Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor (Ravenswood Manor, Community) and Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner.

Ava: The Secret Conversations is currently in previews at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse, and will officially open on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.





Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE Photo
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!
The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a home for developing and advocating for new works of latiné-written musical theatre, and the theatre department at California State University Fullerton have announced the development of Sandra Delgado and Michael McBride's new musical, 'The Boys and The Nuns.'
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Lon Photo
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary Celebration
THE GODFATHER, the Academy Award-winning film starring Al Pacino and Diane Keaton directed by Francis Ford Coppola is coming up next on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills month-long celebration of their 86th Anniversary this month.  Get your tickets 25 cents movie tickets today at retro 1937 ticket prices. 
Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sands THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY Photo
Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something… funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party opened at Hollywood’s Broadwater Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40 Photo
Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40
Next up at Theatre 40 will be the stage reading of Andrew Davies’s Prin April 28th and 29th. Jules Aaron directs Juliet Mills (as the titular Prin), Maxwell Caulfield, Ivy Khan, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Joe Clabby and David Hunt Stafford. Juliet was most gracious to chat with me on her day off from filming Grey’s Anatomy.

