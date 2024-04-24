Renée Elise Goldsberry, Straight No Chaser & More Join Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association revealed additions to the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season including:

Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafunk joins the lineup for day one of the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (June 15)

A cappella sensations Straight No Chaser opens for Patti LaBelle (July 7)

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra joins Maria Schneider Orchestra and The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra featuring Nnenna Freelon for Big Band Night(July 17)

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Emily King opens for Indie.Arie (August 9)

Portuguese multi-instrumentalist MARO is set to perform first in an evening featuring the Gipsy Kings (August 16)

Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry opens for Sara Bareilles (August 17)

Afro-Cuban All Stars get things started for a night with Rodrigo y Gabriela (September 18)

The powerhouse all-woman DJ collective Cumbiatón added to the spectacular lineup for Noche de Cumbia (September 22)

Create Your Own ticket packages for the entire LA Phil Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season are currently available offering concertgoers a chance to choose at least three concerts across any genre, date, and section, while saving on single-concert ticket prices and incurring no per-ticket charge.

Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7, at 10a.m. PT.

TICKETING

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

“Create Your Own” packages currently available

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7, at 10am PT

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/