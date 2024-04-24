THE ROAD TO MASADA: ANTI-SEMITISM AND ME Opens June 22 At Zephyr Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Road to Masada: Anti-Semitism and Me, a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection will be presented at Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046). Written, produced, and performed by Mitchell Feinstein. Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Performances will take place Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on May 1.

Anti-Semitism has been called The Oldest Hatred, and Mitchell Feinstein investigates its origins with the aid of a History Machine (and multimedia), portraying multiple characters and covering some 2000 years of history in a clear, comprehensible, concise, and compact 75 minutes. Mitchell explores anti-Semitism in the hopes of understanding its history and the history of all forms of hatreds, with the objective of helping us all to find understanding of one another.

The Masada of the title is the site in ancient Judea where an eight-year Jewish rebellion against rule by imperial Rome was crushed in 74 C.E. It's also a stop on a Holy Land tour that Mitchell takes with his wife.

Although this show is not Mitchell's autobiography, he cites an incident that triggered his early awareness of anti-Semitism: when, as a lad, he sees that his family is refused accommodation at a hotel in Pennsylvania Dutch country, because his family is Jewish.

Mitchell and his History Machine explore incidences of anti-Semitism across two millennia, in the Middle East, Europe, South America, and the U.S.A. If you're interested in history at all, you'll be fascinated by his attention to detail and depth of insight. He uses an exploration of anti-Semitism as a springboard to understand other forms of animosity, including racism, religious bigotry, misogyny, and xenophobia.

About the Artists

Mitchell Feinstein's previous stage credits include roles in Rumors; The Imaginary Invalid; The Physician in Spite of Himself; The Sea Gull; Hamlet; King Lear; a solo show, For Love or Money, and more. He trained at the Lee Strasberg Institute and has been a member of the renowned company The Group at Strasberg.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops The Road to Masada: Anti-Semitism and Me. . Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo. Her directing credits include For Love or Money, Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko,,and more.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Although the show is recommended for audiences age 18 and older, it should be fine for mature teens