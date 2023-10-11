Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAN Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within

Check out the photos from this enormously imaginative production below.
POPULAR
A delightful, yet deeply resonant, production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ by William Shakespeare opens this weekend at Pasadena's A Noise Within, with co-artistic directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott at the helm.
When two pairs of mixed-up lovers and a troupe of amateur players stumble into the forest of feuding fairies, reality is upended as chaos and mischief abound. Anything can and does happen in this tumultuous, dreamlike world.
Check out the photos from this enormously imaginative production below.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org
Photo by Craig Schwartz
Ensemble
Jeanne Syquia, Rafael Goldstein, Riley Shanahan and Ericka Soto
Ensemble
Riley Shanahan, Jeanne Syquia, Kasey Mahaffy
Foreground: Riley Shanahan and Erika Soto
Ensemble
Frederick Stuart and Trisha Miller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)
|Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|My Brooklyn Hamlet: a meshugenah true story – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre Event!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (10/19-10/19)
|Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (12/16-12/16)
|The Sound of Music
Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/20-11/05)
|New Works Festival 2023
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (9/22-10/15)
|Divine Presence – An Opening Night LA PREMIERE at the BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (10/17-10/17)
|This Is Not a True Story
The Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/14-10/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You