Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAN Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within

A delightful, yet deeply resonant, production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ by William Shakespeare opens this weekend at Pasadena's A Noise Within, with co-artistic directors Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott at the helm.



When two pairs of mixed-up lovers and a troupe of amateur players stumble into the forest of feuding fairies, reality is upended as chaos and mischief abound. Anything can and does happen in this tumultuous, dreamlike world.



Check out the photos from this enormously imaginative production below.



To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP