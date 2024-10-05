Photos: 5-Star Theatricals' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by Brian Kite. Check out the production photos below!

Just in time for Halloween, “feel the sturm and drang in the air” as 5-Star Theatricals brings to the intimate Scherr Forum Theatre, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Seymour Krelborn is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for HUMAN BLOOD!

The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features; Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, “Better Nate Than Ever” for Disney+) as “Seymour,” Emily Goglia (“Mae” in Reefer Madness, “Megan” in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum) as “Audrey,” Tyler Matthew Burk (“Tommy DeVito” in Las Vegas Jersey Boys, Cinderella for 5-Star Theatricals) as “Orin Scrivello, DDS,” Jay Brian Winnick (The Frogs at Lincoln Center, “How I Met Your Mother”) as “Mr. Mushnik,” Rezia Landers (Chess, Holiday Inn) as “Crystal,” Naya Ramsey-Clarke (“Johanna” in Sweeney Todd at the Chance) as “Chiffon,” Luz Rodríguez (“Mimi” in Rent, “Esmerelda” in The Hunchback of Notre Dame”) as “Ronnette,” Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (Dreamgirls for 5-Star Theatricals, A New Brain for Celebration Theatre) as “Audrey II.” Understudies will feature (in alphabetical order): Sammy Linkowski, and Corinne Miller.

The Design Team of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Costume Coordinators are Chris Steele & Gail Garon; Hair & Wig Design by Luis Martinez; Props Design by Alex Choate. The Puppeteer is Genevieve Rebecca Flati. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron Turner.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS runs through Sunday, October 20, 2024 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

