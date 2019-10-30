Photo Flash: The Cast Of THE DOUBLE V Shines At The Matrix Theatre

The Cast of THE DOUBLE V Shines At The Matrix Theatre. Written by Carole Eglash-Kosoff, directed by Michael Arabian, and produced by Leigh Fortier.

"The Double V" is a new play examining how a 1942 letter to the Pittsburgh Courier, asking whether black men should be asked to fight for a country that considers them "half-American," sparked the Double V campaign and, many believe, the civil rights movement.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Nic Few* - Ira Lewis, Brie Eley* - Marjorie "Madge" Evans, Preston Butler III* - James "Jimmy Thompson, Terra Strong Lyons - Annie Culver, Cary Thompson - Frank Bolden, Clem Thompson, Joe Coffey* - Charlie Simpson, J. Edgar Hoover, Jamal Henderson - Joe Bibb Chris Thompson, and John Apicella - William "Biff" Trent

Tickets: www.OnStage411.com/doubleV



Nic Few

Preston Butler III and Terra Strong

Jon Apicella, Preston Butler III, and Joe Coffey

Brie Eley and Nic Few

Jamal Henderson





