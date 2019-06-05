Photo Flash: Star-Studded Cast Presents THE PACK At Gary Austin Stage At The Groundlings

Jun. 5, 2019  

The Pack will be presented at Gary Austin Stage at The Groundlings with star-studded cast.

Steven Weber, Jennifer Tilly, Laraine Newman (original cast of Saturday Night
Live); Marcia Rodd (Tony nominee), Lynne Stewart (Pee Wee's Playhouse), Brian
Palermo, Don Moss, Dan O'Connor, Dayle Reyfel, Rebecca Lane are among the cast of the June 2nd show.

The program will consist of staged readings of short plays written and directed by
Eugene Pack (Emmy® nominee and creator of the Drama Desk Award-winning
Broadway hit Celebrity Autobiography).

For more information visit: groundlings.com.

Lynne Stewart (l.), Steven Weber, Brian Palermo, Dayle Reyfel, Marcia Rodd, Jennifer Tilly, Laraine Newman, Dan O'Connor
Lynne Stewart (l.), Steven Weber, Brian Palermo, Dayle Reyfel, Marcia Rodd, Jennifer Tilly, Laraine Newman, Dan O'Connor

Steven Weber (l.),EuGene Pack.
Steven Weber (l.),EuGene Pack.

Steven Weber
Steven Weber

Jennifer Tilly (l.), Dan O''Connor, Brian Palermo, Laraine Newman
Jennifer Tilly (l.), Dan O''Connor, Brian Palermo, Laraine Newman

Brain Palermo (l.), Lynne Stewart, Laraine Newman, Marcia Rodd, Don Moss.
Brain Palermo (l.), Lynne Stewart, Laraine Newman, Marcia Rodd, Don Moss.

Jennifer Tilly and EuGene Pack.
Jennifer Tilly and EuGene Pack.

Lynne Stewart, EuGene Pack, Laraine Newman.
Lynne Stewart, EuGene Pack, Laraine Newman.

Marcia Rodd (l.), CAndy Clark, Lynne Stewart.
Marcia Rodd (l.), CAndy Clark, Lynne Stewart.

EuGene Pack (l.), Jennifer Tilly, Dan O''Connor, Brian Palermo.
EuGene Pack (l.), Jennifer Tilly, Dan O''Connor, Brian Palermo.

Andy Clark and EuGene Pack.
Andy Clark and EuGene Pack.



    popup