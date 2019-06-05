Photo Flash: Star-Studded Cast Presents THE PACK At Gary Austin Stage At The Groundlings

The Pack will be presented at Gary Austin Stage at The Groundlings with star-studded cast.

Steven Weber, Jennifer Tilly, Laraine Newman (original cast of Saturday Night

Live); Marcia Rodd (Tony nominee), Lynne Stewart (Pee Wee's Playhouse), Brian

Palermo, Don Moss, Dan O'Connor, Dayle Reyfel, Rebecca Lane are among the cast of the June 2nd show.

The program will consist of staged readings of short plays written and directed by

Eugene Pack (Emmy® nominee and creator of the Drama Desk Award-winning

Broadway hit Celebrity Autobiography).

For more information visit: groundlings.com.

.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You