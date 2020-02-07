Photo Flash: First Look at NEVER NOT ONCE at Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company of Ventura begins the new year with the West Coast Premiere of NEVER NOT ONCE, a powerful, compelling and timely new drama by CAREY CRIM. The production premiered earlier this season at JEFF DANIELS' Purple Rose Theatre.

The story of NEVER NOT ONCE follows Eleanor, a young biology student raised by two moms who is curious about her genetics. She comes home from college to introduce her boyfriend to her mothers, and tells them she has hired a private investigator to find her father. As Eleanor continues her journey, unexpected and explosive revelations must be confronted before Eleanor and those around her can move forward. In its debut at The Purple Rose, Encore Michigan called the play, "a rare experience...live theatre so moving it provokes tears."

NEVER NOT ONCE was a finalist for the 2018 Eugene O'Neill Award and received the 2017 Jane Chambers Playwriting Award. Coordinator Jen-Scott Molbey wrote, "With a multi-racial cast of well-defined characters, complex development, and a nuanced lens on sexuality, non-traditional family and taking responsibility, this play is theatrically satisfying and socially urgent."

The ensemble for NEVER NOT ONCE features SYDNEY BERK (A Christmas Carol at A Noise Within/Romeo and Juliet in N.Y.) as Eleanor, ISAAC CRUZ ("The Last Ship"/"Get Shorty") as her boyfriend Rob, MELANIE CRUZ ("Scandal"/"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D") as Eleanor's birth mother Allison, DIAHNNA NICOLE BAXTER ("True Blood"/"Jane the Virgin") as Nadine, and MICHAEL POLAK (Soldier's Wife in N.Y. and Rabbit Hole at La Mirada) as Doug.

NEVER NOT ONCE is the second play by Carey Crim to be produced by Rubicon. "We first met Carey when her play 23.5 Hours (later Conviction) was submitted as part of a new play competition," says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director KARYL LYNN BURNS.

"Katharine read it first and couldn't stop thinking about it. She stayed up all night and called Dramaturge BILL KEELER and me first thing in the morning to tell us about it. We all fell in the love with Carey's unique voice and the play won the competition. Carey flew in for the development process and the reading and we were further struck by her keen intelligence and insight. We were privileged to co-produce the World Premiere of Conviction with SCOTT SCHWARTZ and Bay Street Theatre and later worked on the play with STEVEN SCHIPPER and the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Canada."

Other member of the artistic team for NEVER NOT ONCE are Set Designer MIKE BILLINGS, Lighting Designer PAUL TIMMEL, Sound Designers KATHARINE FARMER and JESSIE VACCHIANO, Costume Designer ABRA PILAR FLORES, and Prop Designer T. THERESA SCARANO. The Production Stage Manager is JESSIE VACCHIANO and STEPHANIE COLTRIN serves as producer.

Please note that NEVER NOT ONCE contains strong language and sexual themes and is recommended for mature audiences.

All performances of NEVER NOT ONCE are held at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street (the corner of Main and Laurel) in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Ticket prices range from $25 to $59, with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, Equity, active members of the military and groups of 15 or more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.





