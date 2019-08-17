Photo Flash: First Look at EARLY BIRDS at Atwater Village Theatre
MOVING ARTS presents the world premiere of EARLY BIRDS, written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Elizabeth Swain. EARLY BIRDS will preview Friday, August 16 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, August 17 at 4:00pm & 8:00pm and will run through Monday, September 7, 2019 at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.
A heartwarming, irreverent comedy about two senior women, each at a crossroads, both escaping their past on a high-seas cruise. Together, they realize their strengths and celebrate their weaknesses, and understand that it's never too late for a new friend or a new adventure.
EARLY BIRDS will preview on Friday, August 16 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, August 17 at 4:00pm & 8:00pm and will run through Monday, September 7, 2019 at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. in Los Angeles, 90039.
Performances are Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays at 8:00pm; Saturdays & Sundays at 4:00pm.
Tickets are $24.00 for advance purchase of all performances; $30.00 for at the door purchase of all performances; Previews are $19.00; Opening Matinee and Opening Night Tickets are $30.00. Mondays are Pay-What-You-Will. Tickets can be purchased online at www.movingarts.org or call 323-472-5646.
Photo Credit: Benjamin Simpson
Wendy Elizabeth Abraham, Jayne Taini and Jean Gilpin
Jean Gilpin and Jayne Taini
Wendy Elizabeth Abraham and Jayne Taini
Jayne Taini and Jean Gilpin