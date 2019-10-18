Photo Flash: First Look at BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at the Fountain Theatre

You can't beat City Hall... but you can try. The Fountain Theatre presents the Los Angeles premiere of the fearless, hilarious Pulitzer Prize, New York Drama Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel award-winning comedy-drama, Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Guillermo Cienfuegos directs for an Oct. 19 opening, with performances continuing through Dec. 15. Pay-what-you-want previews begin Oct. 16.



Former beat cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington has made a home for his newly paroled son, Junior, in his sprawling, rent-controlled New York City apartment on Riverside Drive. But now the NYPD is demanding his signature to close an outstanding lawsuit, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed, and the church is on his back - leaving Pops somewhere between Riverside... and crazy.



Between Riverside and Crazy runs Oct. 19 through Dec. 15, with performances on Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; and Mondays at 8 p.m. (no Saturday matinee on Oct. 19; dark Monday Oct. 21 and Monday Dec. 9). Three preview performances will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16 Thursday, Oct. 17; and Friday, Oct. 18, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$45; Pay-What-You-Want seating is available every Monday night in addition to regular seating (subject to availability). The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. Secure, on-site parking is available for $5. The Fountain Theatre is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. Patrons are invited to relax before and after the show at the Fountain's indoor/outdoor café. For reservations and information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You